Paris Hilton, 39, Cozies Up With BF Carter Reum, 39, After Dissing Ex-Fiance Chris Zylka

Paris Hilton clearly thinks she’s found someone ‘amazing’ with BF Carter Reum. They kissed and cuddled in new photos after she dissed ex-fiance Chris Zylka.

Paris Hilton is completely head over heels for new boyfriend Carter Reum, 39. The heiress shared several photos of the couple dressed up for a gala, and said that their love story is her ‘favorite’ of all of her romances. On Feb. 28, Paris posted three mirror selfies to her Instagram. They were taken the night before at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel where the couple attended “An Unforgettable Evening” Women’s Cancer Research Fund Gala.

Paris, 39, is seen dressed in a classy long-sleeved white sequined mini dress. She has her hair in an elegant updo as she leans into Carter, who is standing behind her and has his hand on her hip. In the first photo she’s looking down at the phone to take the selfie of the couple, as red roses and other flowers surround them. In the next pic she leans her head over her shoulder towards Carter, and in the third photo he plants a kiss on her cheek.

Paris captioned the photos, “Every love story is beautiful, but ours is my favorite. 🌹🤴🏻👸🏼🌹.” The entrepreneur is one smitten kitten, as she just started dating businessman Carter in Dec. 2019 after meeting through mutual friends. They made their first public appearance when they were spotted kissing and cuddling at Warner Bros. and InStyle’s 21st Annual Post-Golden Globes event at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Jan. 5, 2020.

Paris’s declaration of her “love story” with Carter comes on the heels of her dissing former fiance Chris Zylka, 34. They got engaged on a mountaintop in Aspen in Jan. 2018, only to call things off in November of that year. Paris told Cosmopolitan UK for its April issue that, “It was the best decision I’ve ever made in my life,” about splitting from Chris. “I just don’t think [he] was the right person and I feel like I’m an incredible woman and I deserve someone so amazing. It just didn’t feel right. I’ve worked way too hard to just give my life to someone. They have to be perfect.” Apparently she’s found that “perfect person” in Carter.