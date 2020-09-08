Interview
Hollywood Life

Paris Hilton Claims She Was ‘Pressured’ Into Making Her 2003 Sex Tape With Ex Rick Salomon

Paris Hilton, Rick Salomon
MEGA
Paris Hilton in the front rowPhilipp Plein and Billionaire show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2019, New York Fashion Week, USA - 11 Feb 2019
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Paris Hilton wears a red thong bikini swimsuit while running and playing on the beach with her new puppy dog, boyfriend Carter Reum and sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild's kids. Paris was hugging and kissing Carter while laughing and playing on the beach with friends and family. Pictured: Paris Hilton, Carter Reum BACKGRID USA 27 JULY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Ability Films / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Paris Hilton stuns in a all white dress as she dines at Madeo restaurant with friends in Beverly Hills. Paris also protects herself with a shimmering face mask as she leaves Madeo restaurant in her older model grey Range Rover. 01 Jul 2020 Pictured: Paris Hilton. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA685626_015.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Paris Hilton stuns in a all white dress as she dines at Madeo restaurant with friends in Beverly Hills. Paris also protects herself with a shimmering face mask as she leaves Madeo restaurant in her older model grey Range Rover. 01 Jul 2020 Pictured: Paris Hilton. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA685626_017.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Paris Hilton choked back tears as she recalled making her sex tape with ex Rick Salomon and admitted she did it because she ‘wanted to make him happy’, in her upcoming documentary ‘This is Paris’.

Paris Hilton, 39, is opening up about some of the toughest moments of her past in her new documentary, This is Paris, which comes out on Sept. 14 (check out the trailer below), and one of them includes the time she made her infamous 2003 sex tape with her ex-boyfriend Rick Salomon, 52. The blonde beauty claims she never leaked the tape herself and only made it because she “wanted to make him happy”, in an interview in the documentary, according to The Sun. “That was a private moment with a teenage girl not in her right head space,” she said about the tape while reportedly holding back tears. “But everyone was watching it and laughing, like it’s something funny.”

“If that happened today it would not be the same story at all. But they made me the bad person. Like I did something bad,” she continued. “It was my first real relationship. Eighteen. I was so in love with him and I wanted to make him happy.”

“And I just remember him pulling out the camera,” she added. “And he was kind of pressuring me into it. It was like being electronically raped.”

Paris’ comments about the tape come almost 20 years after it was leaked. It was filmed in 2001 but wasn’t leaked until 2003, shortly before the debut of her new reality series, The Simple Life, and it led to her being in a bigger spotlight. Rick filed a lawsuit against the company that distributed the tape after its release and against the Hilton family, who he accused of ruining his reputation by suggesting he exploited Paris. Paris also sued Kahatani Ltd., the company that released the tape for $30 million for violation of privacy and emotional distress.

Things turned around the following year when Rick began distributing the tape, which he named One Night in Paris, himself through Red Light District Video and he eventually dropped the lawsuit against Paris’ family after Paris’ own lawsuit was thrown out of court. Rick apparently made $10 million for the video in the first year, according to TMZ, but Paris said she “never” received any money from it. “That’s one thing that really pisses me off when I hear it, because I never, ever received one dollar from that video,” she told Marie Claire in 2017. “That is the last thing that I would want out there.”

Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton shows off a flattering outfit during a previous outing. (MEGA)

In addition to her experience with the sex tape, Paris talks about all kinds of pivotal and tough moments in her life, including trauma she ensued while attending a reform school, in her documentary. She also reveals that during those hard times, “she created this brand and this persona and this character, and I’ve been stuck with her ever since.” The inside look at her life is truly one of the most intimate projects that Paris has ever released and is sure to give her fans a deeper look at the truth of who she really is.

This is Paris debuts on Paris’ YouTube channel on Sept. 14.