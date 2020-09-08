Paris Hilton Claims She Was ‘Pressured’ Into Making Her 2003 Sex Tape With Ex Rick Salomon

Paris Hilton choked back tears as she recalled making her sex tape with ex Rick Salomon and admitted she did it because she ‘wanted to make him happy’, in her upcoming documentary ‘This is Paris’.

Paris Hilton, 39, is opening up about some of the toughest moments of her past in her new documentary, This is Paris, which comes out on Sept. 14 (check out the trailer below), and one of them includes the time she made her infamous 2003 sex tape with her ex-boyfriend Rick Salomon, 52. The blonde beauty claims she never leaked the tape herself and only made it because she “wanted to make him happy”, in an interview in the documentary, according to The Sun. “That was a private moment with a teenage girl not in her right head space,” she said about the tape while reportedly holding back tears. “But everyone was watching it and laughing, like it’s something funny.”

“If that happened today it would not be the same story at all. But they made me the bad person. Like I did something bad,” she continued. “It was my first real relationship. Eighteen. I was so in love with him and I wanted to make him happy.”

“And I just remember him pulling out the camera,” she added. “And he was kind of pressuring me into it. It was like being electronically raped.”

Paris’ comments about the tape come almost 20 years after it was leaked. It was filmed in 2001 but wasn’t leaked until 2003, shortly before the debut of her new reality series, The Simple Life, and it led to her being in a bigger spotlight. Rick filed a lawsuit against the company that distributed the tape after its release and against the Hilton family, who he accused of ruining his reputation by suggesting he exploited Paris. Paris also sued Kahatani Ltd., the company that released the tape for $30 million for violation of privacy and emotional distress.

Things turned around the following year when Rick began distributing the tape, which he named One Night in Paris, himself through Red Light District Video and he eventually dropped the lawsuit against Paris’ family after Paris’ own lawsuit was thrown out of court. Rick apparently made $10 million for the video in the first year, according to TMZ, but Paris said she “never” received any money from it. “That’s one thing that really pisses me off when I hear it, because I never, ever received one dollar from that video,” she told Marie Claire in 2017. “That is the last thing that I would want out there.”

In addition to her experience with the sex tape, Paris talks about all kinds of pivotal and tough moments in her life, including trauma she ensued while attending a reform school, in her documentary. She also reveals that during those hard times, “she created this brand and this persona and this character, and I’ve been stuck with her ever since.” The inside look at her life is truly one of the most intimate projects that Paris has ever released and is sure to give her fans a deeper look at the truth of who she really is.

This is Paris debuts on Paris’ YouTube channel on Sept. 14.