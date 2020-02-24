Paris Hilton Reveals Why She Ended Engagement To Chris Zylka: ‘I Deserve Someone Amazing’

Paris Hilton called her 2018 split from ex-fiance Chris Zylka ‘the best decision’ she’s ever made in a new tell-all interview.

Paris Hilton, 39, is speaking out about her romantic past with ex Chris Zylka, 34, and admitted she doesn’t regret their broken engagement. The blonde starlet revealed details about their shocking split when she spoke with Cosmopolitan UK for its April issue and explained that she’s now glad it didn’t work out because he wasn’t “right” for her. “No. It was the best decision I’ve ever made in my life,” she told the outlet. “I just don’t think [he] was the right person and I feel like I’m an incredible woman and I deserve someone so amazing. It just didn’t feel right. I’ve worked way too hard to just give my life to someone. They have to be perfect.”

Paris and Chris, who dated for two years, ended their engagement in Nov. 2018, ten months after he proposed to her with a $2 million ring, and the influencer is now enjoying time on her own. She explained that it’s great “not have someone controlling me” and also added that dating “certain people” can increase the risk of “not trusting them.” She also fears that they’d do something to embarrass her if she went away. Although she was reportedly spotted kissing author Carter Reum in Jan., she admitted she considers herself an “independent” woman and feels confident in that.

When Paris isn’t enjoying time on her own, she’s having amazing times with her famous friends. The former Simple Life star gushed about her long friendship with Kim Kardashian, 39, who started out her career as her assistant and stylist, in the interview and praised her for her success. “We have conversations about it. She travelled the world with me and we have so many amazing memories,” she explained. “What she’s said is, ‘I really appreciate everything I’ve learned from you,’ and we just always talk [about] how proud of each other we are because we’ve known each other since we were little girls.”

