Paris Hilton & Carter Reum Look So In Love On Joint Bachelor & Bachelorette Party In Vegas

Instagram Stories showed the group traveling via private jet, a fleet of red Rolls Royce’s, and later a party limo as they headed to Area 15. For one of the celebrations, Paris stunned in a neon yellow dress and posed with performers who were on stilts. She then changed into a pink mini dress which featured long sleeves and a plunging neckline, as the group moved to Zouk Nightclub where they partied with DJ Tiësto in his booth.

She paired the fuchsia dress with a silver tiara and a birthday sash, in true Paris Hilton style. “Last fling before the ring,” her sis Nicky captioned a photo, which showed Paris in the pink dress with matching sunglasses and a white veil. Paris then took to her own social media to share a throwback video of herself performing in Las Vegas. “I’m in Las Vegas this weekend for me and my fiancé’s joint Bachelor/Bachelorette Party! Throwback to one of my favorite Vegas memories at the Pussycat Doll Lounge,” she captioned the clip.

The Juicy Couture queen was also seen dining poolside at Resorts World Las Vegas, which was decorated with her and Carter’s names in large, marquee lights. “Thank you @resortsworldlv for our beautifully decorated palace! Perfect place to stay for our joint bachelorette/bachelor party,” she wrote. Paris started dating her entrepreneur beau at the end of 2019, and the couple made their romance public in January 2020.

They were spotted on plenty of romanticdate nights together, and it was clear The Simple Life star was totally smitten with him. Carter popped the question to Paris on her 40th birthday on February 13. “I just started shaking and crying because I was so excited, so happy,” she said on an episode of her podcast about her reaction to the proposal.

The socialite has since opened up about her future, revealing she’s already begun considering a family with her fiancé. “I can’t wait to have a family with him….it’s something that I’ve really been looking forward to,” she said in an episode of her podcast. We can’t wait to see Paris walk down the aisle soon!