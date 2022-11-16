Paris Hilton Claps Back After Mom Kathy Says She’s ‘Struggling’ To Get Pregnant

Paris Hilton, 41, clapped back at her mom Kathy Hilton‘s recent claim that she’s “struggling” to get pregnant. The socialite, who married Carter Reum last year, has opened up about trying to have a baby in the past, but she insists that it hasn’t been difficult, in a new interview. “I don’t know where she got that,” she told TMZ on Wednesday. “It’s never been a struggle at all.”

Paris went on to clarify that she and her husband have been “stocking up” and “have tons of embryos that have all just been waiting” for the IVF process. The lovebirds just celebrated their one year anniversary when they attended a launch party for her virtual realm, Paris World, in Santa Monica, CA last week, and seemed as happy as could be.

Paris’ reaction comes just one day after Kathy, 63, made headlines for speaking out about Paris’ “struggle,” in an interview with E! News. “It breaks my heart because I know she is trying and trying and I always say, ‘Just relax,’” she told the outlet. “So many people, they struggle and it doesn’t just happen like that.”

In addition to talking about the alleged difficulties in getting pregnant, Kathy went on to talk about how close Paris and Carter have been since getting married. “They are so happy,” she said. “They had their one-year anniversary at the carnival and they want to do that annually. They were like two kids, it was really sweet.”

Paris first started talking about going through IVF in early 2021, before she and Carter were married. “We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like,” she told The Trend Reporter podcast before gushing over Carter. “He just my dream guy… [Carter’s] 100 percent [the one]. We talk about [planning a wedding] all the time and planning our babies’ names and all of that. So, I’m really excited to just move on for the next step of my life, and finally just have like a real life.”