Paris Hilton Stuns In Pink Catsuit As She Celebrates Metaverse Venture With Carter Reum: Photos

Paris Hilton, 41, and Carter Reum, 41, turned heads at the launch party for her virtual realm, Paris World, on Friday night. The socialite and her husband were also celebrating one-year of marriage during the event, which took place in Santa Monica, CA. She rocked a bright pink catsuit that included sequins and the word “SLIVING” in black letters all over it as well as matching heels and pink-framed sunglasses.

The beauty had her long blonde hair down and over one shoulder as she added a pink sequined headpiece that had her first name in silver on the front. She also wore matching pink gloves that let her fingers show and showed off long nails. She was all smiles as she posed with Carter, whose outfit matched hers and included a black and pink jacket over a pink top, black pants, and black and white sneakers.

Once they flaunted their fashionable outfits, both Paris and Carter changed into second outfits that also had a pink theme. She donned a figure-flattering long-sleeved mini dress full of floral pieces in bright colors and yellow heels. She also added yellow-framed sunglasses and put her hair in a high ponytail. Carter wore a classic black blazer over a pink button-down shirt, black pants, and the same black and white sneakers that he wore with his first outfit.

The lovebirds, who were married on Nov. 11, 2021, didn’t hesitate to stay close throughout the fun night. They held hands and posed with their arms around each other more than once. They also gazed in each other’s eyes at some points and smiled at each other.

When Paris wasn’t busy taking in the moment of the party, she took to Instagram to share gorgeous throwback wedding photos and videos to honor Carter and their one year of marriage. “Cheers to our #OneYearAnniversary 🥂 I can’t help but fall more in love every day I’m with you, here’s a #throwback to the best day of our lives 💖 #Wedding 👰🏼‍♀️🤵🏻#ForeverHiltonReum 💎 #ParisInLove 💘,” she wrote alongside one video that showed her posing in her white gown.

She also went into more depth in the caption for an earlier wedding-themed post. “This past year with you as husband and wife has been a magical whirlwind. 👰🏼‍♀️🤵🏻,” she wrote. “No matter how far we travel and no matter where in the world we are, as long as we are together, I’m at home with you.🥰 I deeply cherish all of our adventures and memories, and look forward to a lifetime more by your side. Thank you for all of the love, happiness, and endless laughter. You are my rock and I’m so thankful to call you mine. Carter, as my partner in life, number one hype man, and best friend, I love you so incredibly much. Cheers to being your #Wifey for lifey, and to our one year anniversary together. My 11:11 wishes finally came true with you.”