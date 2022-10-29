Paris Hilton Dresses Up As Sailor Moon With Carter Reum As Tuxedo Mask: Photos

Paris Hilton was all Y2K nostalgia as she dressed up as Sailor Moon alongside husband Carter Reum who played love interest Tuxedo Mask in the beloved Japanese series. The socialite, 41, was a dead ringer for lead Serena (aka Sailor Moon and Usagi Tsukino) with her high blonde pigtails, reminiscent of the character’s signature “meatball” bun hair style from the ’90s show. She added her own twist to the school girl inspired look with a silver sparkly bustier and a sequin twist on the big red bow.

She shared a kiss and hug with Carter, who went dressed as masked crusader — also known as Darius in the show. Tuxedo Mask is not only Sailor Moon’s mysterious boyfriend and eventual husband in the Moon King, but also a central source of support for Sailor Moon and her team of the Sailor Guardians as he often helps fight alongside them.

In other photos shared to her Instagram, Paris struck a pose as the character revealing her knee high red boots and gold headpiece — both key elements to a Sailor Moon costume. “Dressed up as my Childhood icon Sailor Moon…Happy #Halloween! #SailorMoon #ThatsHot,” she wrote in her caption. Although the series started in Japan back in 1992, dubbed versions made their debut in the United States just three years later in 1995 when Paris was about 14-years-old.

She was the type of girl the Moon chased and the stars wished for…. ✨💫👸🏼🌙✨ #SailorMoon pic.twitter.com/YuUevVNRMd — ParisHilton (@ParisHilton) August 7, 2019

This isn’t the first time the “Stars Are Blind” singer has opted to go as the super heroine: back in 2014, she revealed she had a Sailor Moon costume ready to go. “Yeah, [I have] this sexy Sailor Moon costume, sexy Minnie Mouse, and a goddess, a unicorn, and a mermaid,” she said to ET at the time. She also dressed up as Sailor Moon back in 2019, albeit, with several differences: the red bow worked as a version of a crop top, her blue skirt was sparkly and the red boots were an over-the-knee version. She also had a different sidekick, including her chihuahua Diamond Baby as Serena’s pet cat Luna.