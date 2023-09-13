Paris Hilton Asks Sister Nicky for Parenting ‘Tips’ for Her Son Phoenix

Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Paris Hilton, 42, is getting through the early stages of motherhood with a little help from her big sister, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, 39. Nicky spoke to Entertainment Tonight at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet alongside her mom, Kathy Hilton, 64, and revealed that she’s been giving parenting advice to Paris, who became a mom in January.

“She’s always writing me asking for little tips,” Nicky said. “I just sent her a really great baby carrier, which she’s been using,” she added. Nicky and her husband James Rothschild, 38, have three children, Lily Grace, 6, Teddy Marilyn, 5, and a 1-year-old son whose name hasn’t been revealed.

Kathy also talked about the wonderful experience of watching Paris be a mom to Kathy’s 7-month-old grandson Phoenix. “[It’s] so special,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum said to ET. “He’s getting so big. We just had our first swimming lesson together. It was very sweet,” Kathy added.

Paris and her hubby Carter Reum, 42, announced in Jan. 2023 that they welcomed their first child via surrogate. “It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other,” the Paris in Love star told PEOPLE at the time. “We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.” In February, Paris and Carter introduced their son to the world with the first public photos of his face.

Since baby Phoenix has arrived, Paris’ family members have gushed over how amazing of a mom she is. “Paris was made to be a mom!” Nicky said about her sister in an interview with Page Six in March. The fashion designer also revealed how she’s helped Paris care for a newborn. “I taught her how to change a diaper,” Nicky said, adding that she’s “obsessed” with her new nephew.

Kathy is similarly smitten with baby Phoenix. When Paris appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon two months after Phoenix was born, she explained how Kathy is a very involved grandmother. “[She’s] obsessed with showing up all the time, unannounced,” Paris joked on the talk show. “I’m like, ‘Mom, when did you get here?’ ‘Oh, I’ve been here for hours!’ “