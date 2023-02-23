Paris Hilton Debuts 1st Photo Of Son Phoenix In Sweet Photo Shoot With Carter Reum

Paris Hilton is finally sharing a glimpse of her baby boy with the world. One month after she announced that she had welcomed her first child, Paris debuted the first photo of her little one, who she shares with husband, Carter Reum. In the pictures, which you can see here, Paris is holding her little boy, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, on her shoulder, while Carter snuggles close and kisses Paris’ forehead. Another shot has Paris cradling her baby close to her face and planting a kiss on his lips.

Even before Paris and Carter tied the knot in Nov. 2021, the socialite was open about their journey to have a baby. Less than a year into her relationship with Carter, Paris began the process of freezing her eggs amidst the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. “I was at home the whole time and I have tons of eggs ready, embryos,” Paris dished to Tamron Hall in August 2021. “I’m just so happy that Carter and I decided to do that, literally, like, six months into our relationship. We knew we were forever right away.”

Once the embryos were actually implanted in her surrogate, though, Paris kept tight-lipped about her specific baby plans. It wasn’t until she announced the birth of her son to the world on Instagram on Jan. 24 that fans knew that her dream of having a baby had finally come true. Paris, who is 41, previously said that she and Carter want “three or four kids,” and admitted in Jan. 2021 that they were even considering twins, so there may be more where this little one came from!

Paris and Carter have known each other for years, but didn’t reconnect until a family gathering at the end of 2019. At the time, Paris was single following her split from Chris Zylka. Carter proposed in Feb. 2021 and the two were married less than one year later. “We cannot wait to start a family. We are so excited,” Paris gushed in a Feb. 2022 interview. “We are just trying to find time in my schedule because I have so many projects going on.” Luckily, less than one year later, the timing was right, and Paris and Carter have been able to expand their family!