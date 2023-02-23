Paris Hilton Debuts 1st Photo Of Son Phoenix In Sweet Photo Shoot With Carter Reum

After secretly welcoming her first child via surrogate, Paris Hilton debuted her baby boy to the world in beautiful new photos on Feb. 23.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 23, 2023 1:47PM EST
paris hilton carter reum
View gallery
Paris Hilton and boyfriend Carter Reum dine at Nobu Malibu in Malibu. 28 Jun 2020 Pictured: Paris Hilton And Carter Reum. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA684629_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Paris Hilton wearing her clothing line Parisland outside Craigs Restaurant in West Hollywood. Pictured: Paris Hilton,Carter Reum Ref: SPL5522176 130223 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Santa Monica, CA - Paris Hilton and Carter Reum look stylish while arriving to Slivingland Pictured: Paris Hilton and Carter Reum BACKGRID USA 11 NOVEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: ALEXJR / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

Paris Hilton is finally sharing a glimpse of her baby boy with the world. One month after she announced that she had welcomed her first child, Paris debuted the first photo of her little one, who she shares with husband, Carter Reum. In the pictures, which you can see here, Paris is holding her little boy, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, on her shoulder, while Carter snuggles close and kisses Paris’ forehead. Another shot has Paris cradling her baby close to her face and planting a kiss on his lips.

Even before Paris and Carter tied the knot in Nov. 2021, the socialite was open about their journey to have a baby. Less than a year into her relationship with Carter, Paris began the process of freezing her eggs amidst the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. “I was at home the whole time and I have tons of eggs ready, embryos,” Paris dished to Tamron Hall in August 2021. “I’m just so happy that Carter and I decided to do that, literally, like, six months into our relationship. We knew we were forever right away.”

paris hilton carter reum
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum at an event. (Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock)

Once the embryos were actually implanted in her surrogate, though, Paris kept tight-lipped about her specific baby plans. It wasn’t until she announced the birth of her son to the world on Instagram on Jan. 24 that fans knew that her dream of having a baby had finally come true. Paris, who is 41, previously said that she and Carter want “three or four kids,” and admitted in Jan. 2021 that they were even considering twins, so there may be more where this little one came from!

Paris and Carter have known each other for years, but didn’t reconnect until a family gathering at the end of 2019. At the time, Paris was single following her split from Chris Zylka. Carter proposed in Feb. 2021 and the two were married less than one year later. “We cannot wait to start a family. We are so excited,” Paris gushed in a Feb. 2022 interview. “We are just trying to find time in my schedule because I have so many projects going on.” Luckily, less than one year later, the timing was right, and Paris and Carter have been able to expand their family!

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad