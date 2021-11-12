Paris Hilton & Carter Reum Look Madly In Love In First Photo As Husband & Wife

It’s official! Paris Hilton & Carter Reum are married & you can see their first gorgeous photo as husband & wife right here!

The moment has finally arrived – Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are officially married and the lovebirds looked absolutely stunning on their wedding day. The couple tied the knot on November 11 and their first photo as husband and wife is truly iconic.

Paris looked absolutely stunning in her embroidered dress! Her gown was designed by Oscar de La Renta, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. While Paris was the main focus, her bridesmaids also looked beautiful in pink Alice & Olivia gowns. The bridal party entered to an instrumental version of “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran. The Simple Life star walked down the aisle to “Can’t Help Falling In Love,” the source told HL.

While this is their official first photo as a married couple, we can expect to see a lot more from the big day as the wedding was filmed for an upcoming Peacock series about her life, titled, Paris in Love. While we’ll need to wait to see more when the Peacock series airs, a source told HollywoodLife exclusively that the pair wrote their own vows, and Carter started crying when Paris’ entrance music played. It seemed super romantic, and Carter whispered that Paris looked stunning in front of the audience, and he sweetly kept trying to kiss her.

The newlyweds also got their whole families involved in the ceremony. As Paris walked down the aisle, Kyle Richards held onto Nicky Hilton’s young daughters, the source said. Carter’s brother Courtney was on ring duty and held onto the rings before the couple exchanged them. Paris’ mom Kathy also started tearing up as soon as she sat down. During the ceremony, there was also a remembrance for the couple’s grandparents and Carter’s dad, who died in 2017.

We were all waiting patiently for the highly-anticipated wedding and the build-up before it was just as exciting. Just days before the wedding, Paris shared an adorable slideshow of the couple with a heartfelt caption. Paris rocked a plunging leopard one-piece swimsuit while lounging in a pool with Carter as she had her legs wrapped around him.

Paris captioned the photos of the couple from vacations all over the world, “No matter the season—winter in the snow or summer on the lake—You’ve become my home away from home. Home isn’t a place, it’s a person. Now and forever, I’m so happy we get to build our home together. I can’t wait to be your wife. 11/11 #ForeverYours #ParisInLove.”

Paris and Carter got engaged in Feb. 2021 after one year of dating and ever since then, the couple has been having a ton of celebrations for their big day. Aside from her bridal shower, Carter and Paris actually had a joint bachelor and bachelorette party in Las Vegas where they were surrounded by friends and family.