Fashion

Paris Hilton Rocks Leopard Swimsuit & Gushes She ‘Can’t Wait’ To Be Carter Reum’s Wife Ahead Of Wedding — Photos

Lifestyle Director

Paris Hilton looked gorgeous when she rocked a leopard swimsuit while cuddling up to her fiancee Carter Reum while gushing about how excited she is to be his wife.

Paris Hilton, 40, and her fiancee, Carter Reum, are gearing up for their wedding and Paris shared an adorable slideshow of the couple with a heartfelt caption. Paris rocked a plunging leopard one-piece swimsuit with high-rise bottoms while lounging in a pool with Carter as she had her legs wrapped around him.

Paris captioned the photos, “No matter the season—winter in the snow or summer on the lake—You’ve become my home away from home. Home isn’t a place, it’s a person. Now and forever, I’m so happy we get to build our home together. I can’t wait to be your wife. 11/11 #ForeverYours #ParisInLove.”

Aside from her sexy swimsuit, she posted another photo rocking a rainbow cheetah print crop top while on a boat, photos of her and Carter skiing, where she’s rocking a bright pink metallic puffy jacket, and others wear she wore pretty sundresses.

Paris’s wedding is just days away and she could not be more excited. Just last week, Revolve hosted a bridal brunch for Paris in her backyard on Oct. 23, when guests played a bunch of games including dressing Paris up in toilet paper. By the end of the game, Paris was completely covered in toilet paper from head-to-toe and it was hilarious.

Paris and Carter got engaged in Feb. 2021 after one year of dating and ever since, the couple has been having a ton of celebrations for their big day. Aside from her bridal shower, Carter and Paris actually had a joint bachelor and bachelorette party in Las Vegas where they were surrounded by friends and family.