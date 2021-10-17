Kris Jenner, Kyle Richards & Lisa Rinna Attend Paris Hilton’s ‘Alice In Wonderland’ Shower

Paris Hilton’s bridal celebrations have continued with her mom and several ‘RHOBH’ stars living it up at her ‘Paris In Wonderland’ themed shower.

Paris Hilton is set to wed Carter Reum, and the pre-wedding celebrations continued with an Alice In Wonderland themed bridal shower. It was a very Bravo affair, as her mom, Kathy Hilton was joined by a slew of her fellow Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars for the glitzy affair. Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Garcelle Beauvais were all in attendance and posed for selfies together, while Lisa Rinna and Kris Jenner were also spotted at the bash.

“Celebrating @parishilton bridal shower today,” Kyle wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, adding the hashtag “Paris in love.” Meanwhile, Garcelle wrote, “Congratulations @parishilton your bridal shower was just as fabulous as you are.” IG Stories showed ‘Paris In Wonderland’ themed desserts, including cookies and personalized champagne bottles. Large pink roses decorated the living room, and guests all wore bright dresses for the occasion.

It came just days after Paris jetted off to Las Vegas for her bachelorette party! The 40-year-old celebrated alongside her fiance with a joint party in Sin City, as they escaped with a close group of family and friends, including Paris’ sister Nicky Hilton, on October 8. IG Stories showed the group traveling via private jet, and later in a fleet of red Rolls Royce’s. For one of the celebrations, Paris stunned in a neon yellow dress and posed with performers who were on stilts. She then changed into a pink mini dress which featured long sleeves and a plunging neckline, as the group moved to Zouk Nightclub where they partied with DJ Tiësto in his booth.

Paris started dating the entrepreneur at the end of 2019, and the couple made their romance public in January 2020. They have been spotted on plenty of romantic date nights together, and it became clear very quickly that The Simple Life star was totally smitten with him. Carter eventually popped the question to Paris on her 40th birthday on February 13, 2021. “I just started shaking and crying because I was so excited, so happy,” she said on an episode of her podcast about her reaction to the proposal.