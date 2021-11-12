Paris Hilton Rocks 4 Different Gorgeous Dresses At Wedding Reception – Photos

Paris Hilton & Carter Reum are officially married & Paris looked gorgeous on her wedding day in not one but four different dresses.

Paris Hilton is officially a wife and she looked drop-dead-gorgeous on her wedding day in a slew of stunning gowns. Her wedding to Carter Reum on November 11 was nothing short of perfect and she rocked a whopping four dresses that day.

Paris’s first dress of the evening was a stunning custom Oscar de la Renta gown that had a skintight, embroidered bodice that was covered in lace, floral applique details. Long sleeves and a high turtleneck completed the top of the dress while the bottom half was made up of a poofy, ballroom skirt. A long veil and a stunning updo tied her look together.

For Paris’s second look that night, Paris slipped into a sleeveless, slinky, custom white beaded Pamella Roland gown with a long, sheer embroidered cape attached to the back. The gown was covered in beads and sequins while the neckline was a plunging V.

For her third look, Paris looked exactly like Cinderella when she rocked an off-the-shoulder poofy white ballroom gown. The bodice was a low-cut, skintight corset that showed off her tiny waist, while the skirt flowed out from her hips into a wide skirt. A tiara and a choker necklace completed her look.

As for Paris’s final look, she looked so fun and fabulous when she ditched her long dresses for a white mini dress. The mini featured an off-the-shoulder neckline with floral applique cap sleeves. The bodice was super tight and lined with flowers while the mini skirt poofed out around her. She tied her look together with a pair of sheer lace pointed-toe pumps.