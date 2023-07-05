‘RHOBH’ Season 13: The Cast, Possible Premiere Date & Everything Else We Know

View gallery

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is coming back for season 13.

The show is rumored to return in November 2023.

Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton aren’t on the new season.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is going to serve up more drama when it returns for season 13. We last saw the diamond holders at the season 12 reunion, where Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton came to blows over their feud that started in Aspen. After the dust settled, Lisa and Kathy both announced their exits from the show, sending the franchise into uncharted territory. Fans will see the rest of the women pick up the pieces from their fractured relationships when season 13 comes back.

There’s a ton of hype for the next season of RHOBH — especially following the news that Kyle Richards allegedly split from her longtime husband Mauricio Umansky. It’s never a dull moment in the 90210! Here’s everything you need to know about RHOBH season 13.

Premiere Date

Bravo has not announced the official premiere date for season 13. But Garcelle Beauvais told Variety that she’s heard the show will be back in November 2023. Filming on the new season began in February and ended in May, with Kyle’s white party at SoFi Stadium. The cast took trips to Las Vegas and Spain during filming.

The Cast

Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff are all returning for season 13. They’ll be joined by new cast member Annemarie Wiley, who was seen shooting the show with the other women. Annemarie is a nurse anesthetist, philanthropist, and fitness enthusiast. She has four children with former NFL defensive end Marcellus Wiley.

Three former cast members — Kim Richards, Camille Grammer, and Denise Richards — are all expected to make guest appearances in the new season. Kim discussed her return to the show at an event at Sutton’s store in March. “I thought a lot about it at home. I took this time off and I wasn’t sure if I’d even come back at all,” Kim said. “But I think everything that’s gone on with my sisters, and I needed to start getting out, I wanted to come see my sister [Kyle] and spend a little time with her and say hi to the girls and get back in the groove a little.”

Camille said on Twitter in June that she “had a blast” being a guest on season 13. She also claimed that she “witnessed some intense drama and many laughs in one evening.”

Denise confirmed her return to the show in April. “I have filmed some episodes,” the actress said, while also revealing that she’s been involved in “a lot of stuff” with her former co-stars on camera. Denise, who quit the show after season 10, also said, “It’s been fun [filming the show again]. And you know, I’m a big fan of the show, so it was fun to go back and film a lot of stuff with them.”

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey filmed with the Beverly Hills ladies, as well. A source told Entertainment Tonight that Cynthia went to one of Kyle’s parties as Sutton’s guest in March. Denise and Camille were also present for the dinner party, according to ET.

As mentioned above, Lisa Rinna is not returning for season 13. She announced her exit from the series after eight seasons on January 5. “This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun 8-year run and I am excited for what is to come!” she said in a statement to HollywoodLife.

Kathy Hilton, who was a “Friend” on the last two seasons, confirmed on June 5 that she didn’t film season 13 in favor of doing her family Peacock show Paris in Love. “But I know it’s going to be great,” Kathy said to E! News. “It’s always interesting and fun and lots of drama.”

Diana Jenkins also exited the show after her first and only season. She said in a statement to PEOPLE on January 9, “Hi everybody… As so many of you know, Asher [Monroe] and I are expecting our second child later this year. You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest,” she began. “To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Sheree Zampino, who also served as a “Friend” on season 12, is also not expected to return for season 13.

What The Cast Has Said

Before filming on season 13 began, Kyle told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she was “looking forward to moving on” from the dark drama from season 12. “Last season was a very, very difficult season,” she said. “So I just want to move on from the negativity and the toxicity. And get back to you know, having a good time. And our relationships and growing more together as a group.”

Towards the end of filming, Garcelle told PEOPLE how the show is “different” without Lisa Rinna. “It’s fresher. It’s a little… not as… I don’t want to pin that on her, but it’s definitely fresher,” Garcelle shared. “The friendships, we’re figuring it out. There’s, of course, drama because there’s always going to be, but it’s just different.”

After filming wrapped, Sutton told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY what fans can expect from season 13. “I think you’re going to see individual stories, [and] friendships grow. There’s a lot of drama. People have been nervous that there’s not drama because Lisa’s gone. There’s plenty of drama, don’t worry,” Sutton shared. “And I think it’s just a great group of women this season. I’m happy.”

Andy Cohen has also teased the next season of RHOBH. “It’s light, it’s surprising and there’s kind of a shift in the platelets,” Andy told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on June 21. “There’s new beginnings for a few of the women and new friendships and I’m excited.”

Kyle & Mauricio’s Split

News of Kyle and Mauricio’s alleged split broke on July 3, weeks after season 13 wrapped filming. PEOPLE reported that the longtime couple — who got married in 1996, and have three daughters together — were separated, but still living together. However, Kyle and Mauricio denied that they were ending their marriage in a joint statement.

“In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue,” the reality stars said. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative,” they added.

Before the split news, Kyle told Page Six that her and Mauricio’s marriage was a topic of conversation during filming. “When this stuff would come up before, I would like, cry and I was devastated. But now, I’m more like, ‘OK, I’ve done this before. Let’s do this. Bring it on. Come on. Let’s see what you got for me here,’ ” Kyle said.