Andy Cohen Reveals Why He’s ‘Excited’ For The ‘Shift’ On ‘RHOBH’ After Lisa Rinna’s Exit (Exclusive)

View gallery

Spilling some tea… or Fresca Mixed, rather! During a new EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife on Jun. 21, Bravo executive Andy Cohen, 55, revealed what he is most looking forward to on the upcoming 13th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, while also promoting Fresca Mixed Vodka Spritz. “It’s light, it’s surprising and there’s kind of a shift in the platelets,” the TV personality said of the next season. “There’s new beginnings for a few of the women and new friendships and I’m excited.”

As Bravo fans know, Lisa Rinna, 59, announced her exit from the series at the start of 2023, so it’s no surprise that Andy noted that there will be “new beginnings” on the horizon. In addition, the Daddy Diaries author explained that after the intense Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion, he enjoyed a Fresca Mixed to decompress. “I had a Fresca Mixed!”, he joked before adding, “Or two!” Despite all the drama with #Scandoval, Andy admitted that he was more “stressed” after The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 reunion. “I was more stressed out after the Jersey reunion, to be honest,” he said.

Of course, we also made sure to ask if fans can expect Melissa Gorga or Teresa Giudice to make an exit amid their ongoing feud, however, Andy explained that things are still up in the air. “I think everything’s a possibility,” the 55-year-old noted. “We’re just kind of taking a beat right now as we do between seasons.” The proud father made sure to also touch upon the scandalous season of VPR and said he is looking forward for the cast to be able to “live their life” after the shocking cheating scandal surrounding Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. “I’m happy for them all just to have a little time to themselves to kind of figure things out,” he said. “I think there’s been an incredible amount of scrutiny on them and conversation that they all deserve to kind of just live their life.”

This year has certainly been a busy one for Andy, as not only did he release his book The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up on May 9, but he has also had to deal with tons of Bravo drama. As previously mentioned, Melissa and Teresa have had an ongoing feud and went at it during the reunion earlier this month. Tom and Ariana Madix broke up at the start of Mar. after it was revealed that he cheated on her with Raquel. And not to mention, the queen of “Owning It!” announced her exit from RHOBH after eight iconic seasons. And to top it all off, The Real Housewives of Orange County returned on Jun. 7.

Aside from work, Andy recently celebrated his 55th birthday and took to Instagram with his friend Anderson Cooper, 56, on Jun. 1 to celebrate. “Gemini Twins! #GoofusAndGallant #AC2,” he captioned the video. Anderson notably also celebrated his birthday two days later on Jun. 3. In the clip, Andy revealed that he treated Anderson to dinner and they enjoyed a “nice” outing in New York City. The two TV personalities can often be spotted hanging out and sharing photos of each other via social media.