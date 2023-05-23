‘RHONJ’ Reunion Trailer: Teresa Giudice Accuses Joe & Melissa Gorga Of Putting Her In Prison

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 reunion looks like it’s going to deliver some of the most explosive moments in the show’s history. In the trailer released on May 23, Teresa Giudice comes face-to-face with Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga for the first time since they skipped her wedding nearly one year prior. The family drama comes to blows as they address the cheating rumor about Melissa, who really called the feds on her and Joe Giudice, as well as Luis Ruelas‘ claim that he has dirt on everyone.

Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin also hurl some wild insults at each other, while newbies Rachel Fuda and Danielle Cabral address their friend-turned-foe relationship that played out this season. Interestingly, Danielle also reveals a shocking update regarding her ongoing drama with her brother.

Meanwhile, Dolores Catania gives a startling update on her relationship with Paul Connell and where she stands with her ex Frank Catania.

When the husbands come out, Luis faces tough questions about his shady security team and whether or not he’s really digging for information about his co-stars.

Weeks before the Jersey women sat down with Andy Cohen, Dolores appeared on HollywoodLife‘s Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast and admitted that she was “afraid” to attend the reunion. “On a good day, we have anxiety about the reunion. Anxiety is one thing, [but] I’m actually afraid,” Dolores said. She also addressed how the show goes forward with such a divided cast. “All of us on the show — let’s face it — have to cohabitate with each other to an extent, right? Me and Jennifer had to make up. You have to move on from things to an extent, and kind of live together,” Dolores explained. “Something has to give here. Something. To what extent? I don’t know.”

Bravo has yet to announce anything about the next season of RHONJ. On May 16, Page Six reported that the show is “on pause” ahead of filming for season 14 due to Melissa and Teresa’s feud. “Bravo does not know how to proceed under the current conditions and that no one has been offered a contract – or been fired – for next season,” the outlet wrote in the report. Both Melissa and Teresa have said publicly that they have no plans to leave the show.