‘RHONJ’ Star Joe Gorga Admits He Has ‘No Relationship’ With Sister Teresa Giudice Anymore (Exclusive)

Just because Joe Gorga and sister Teresa Giudice are both attending this year’s BravoCon, doesn’t mean they’ve made up. The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 finale fight that tore them apart is still wreaking its havoc on this brother and sister, as Joe told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they currently have “no relationship”.

“There is no relationship now,” he told us during Day 1 of BravoCon 2022 on Oct. 14. “We haven’t spoken. We’re just living day by day every day.”

This reveal comes several weeks after it was revealed that Joe and Teresa got into a massive fight while filming the RHONJ Season 13 finale, and the fight got so bad that Joe and his wife, Melissa Gorga, opted out of attending Teresa’s wedding with her new husband, Luis Ruelas, in early August.

We asked Joe whether he and Teresa could repair things this weekend, since they’re both attending the same event, but he told us, “I think a lot more than this weekend [is what it’s] going to take. It’s a difficult situation. I mean we’re older now. We’re not little kids anymore. We’re not in our teens or you know — she’s 50 years old. I’m 48. We’re adults and a lot smarter than this, and it’s continuing.”

Things are actually so bad between Teresa and her brother that there will be two separate panels for the cast of RHONJ. Jackie Goldschneider, Margaret Josephs and Melissa Gorga will do one panel together, while Teresa, Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania will do a second one later in the afternoon on Oct. 15.

Fortunately, Joe is leaning on his male co-stars. He told us the guy group is “solid” and he’s happy about that. We “gotta be happy and bring that laugher,” he said.

Season 13 of RHONJ finished filming several weeks ago, but Bravo has yet to reveal an official premiere date.