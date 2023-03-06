‘RHONJ’s Jennifer Fessler Explains Why She Has ‘Hope’ Teresa Giudice & Joe Gorga Will Reconcile (Exclusive)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s sibling duo, Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga, have not spoken since last summer, when a massive fight allegedly broke out during the Season 13 finale taping, which made Joe and his wife Melissa Gorga decide to skip Teresa’s wedding to Luis Ruelas. While all hope seems lost for the Giudices and the Gorgas right now, new cast member Jennifer Fessler recently told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she believes that Teresa and Joe could reconcile and become a family again.

“You keep hearing no, right? Everyone’s like, ‘this is it,’ ” Jennifer said about Teresa and Joe possibly reconciling, during her interview with HL at the March 1 launch party for Avery Singer‘s new business, Bach Boss, at The Shanghai at Hutong NYC. “But I am an internal optimist. And I really, really hope so,” Jennifer added

The shoe line founder, who joined the Bravo show this season as a friend of Margaret Josephs‘, elaborated more on her stance regarding the future of Teresa’s relationship with her brother. “At the end of the day, I know Teresa and Joe really do love each other,” she said. “And I’m gonna go with love conquers all. Let’s hope.”

Jennifer previously weighed in on all things RHONJ when she appeared on HollywoodLife‘s Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast in February. During the interview, Jennifer gave her honest take on Teresa and Melissa’s “sad” feud, which has been going on for many years now.

“[Their feud is] such a different thing when you watch it as a viewer as opposed to being in it and actually knowing these people and becoming friends with these people,” Jennifer EXCLUSIVELY said. “And what I think is what everyone thinks, which is that it is just so sad. I have nothing that I can really add. I wish that there was something I could say that would be insightful. I think I’m saying what everyone’s saying, which is just that the whole thing is really, really sad.”

Jennifer also admitted on the podcast that she regrets her decision to leave Teresa’s wedding early with Margaret. “I’m sorry I did it. It was stupid. And I’ve said it to Melissa,” Jennifer shared. “I was trying to be diplomatic. And I apologized to Teresa after and she was really, really gracious about it, which I appreciated.”

New episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey air Tuesdays at 9pm on Bravo.