‘RHONJ’s Jennifer Fessler Reveals Why She Regrets Leaving Teresa Giudice’s Wedding Early With Margaret (Exclusive)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey has three new ladies in the mix on season 13, one of them being Margaret Josephs‘ friend Jennifer Fessler. Jennifer’s already proven to be the comedic relief of the group, which is needed considering how toxic things are between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga. As fans know, the feud between the sister-in-laws culminates at the end of the season when Melissa and Joe Gorga skip Teresa’s wedding, which put the entire cast — including Jennifer — in an awkward position. Jennifer appeared on the latest episode of HollywoodLife‘s Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast and confirmed that she did attend Teresa’s wedding last summer, but she left early with Margaret, which she regrets doing.

“Margaret and I have completely different relationships and experiences, but it was something that I really regret to this day,” Jennifer EXCLUSIVELY said. “I’m sorry I did it. It was stupid,” she added. “And I’ve said it to Melissa. I was trying to be diplomatic. And I apologized to Teresa after and she was really, really gracious about it, which I appreciated.”

Jennifer admitted that she should not have gone to Teresa’s wedding and then “made any kind of statement” by leaving early. “Like you’re just there to celebrate the bride and groom,” Jennifer pointed out. “But for someone who is a newbie… it was so wonderful of them [Teresa and Luis Ruelas] to invite me.”

The shoe line founder clarified that she was at Teresa’s wedding “for quite a bit.” The entire RHONJ cast (minus Melissa and Rachel Fuda) was there with Jennifer, including Dolores Catania and Jackie Goldschneider. Jennifer described the wedding as “unbelievable,” “amazing,” and “over the top.”

Of course, we had to ask Jennifer what she thought about Teresa’s massive wedding hairdo that was a hot topic all over social media. And Jennifer gave Teresa a big compliment on how she looked for her big day.

“She looked beautiful. Her girls were beautiful,” Jennifer said. “It was like this chilling moment. You know Teresa’s been through so much. Watching a happy ending like that, and Louie had this look on his face. So that was kind of magical.”

Jennifer, who is a long-time fan of the Real Housewives franchise, said that a highlight from Teresa’s wedding for her was getting to party with Housewives from other cities. “That was really fun for me, getting to meet these people I’ve watched on TV for so long,” she said. “It was so cool. I tried to play it cool. And I’m never able to pull that off.”

There were so many Bravo stars at Teresa’s wedding, but one left Jennifer beyond starstruck. “I met Phaedra [Parks],” she said. “I’m just so in love with that woman.”

To hear Jennifer give more scoop about this season of RHONJ, including the cast trip to Ireland, listen to the full interview on Apple Podcasts or Spotify!