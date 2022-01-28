‘RHONJ’s Jackie Goldschneider Talks ‘Epic’ Season 12 Fight & Her Hope For Caroline Manzo’s Return

Season 12 of ‘RHONJ’ will be a ‘wild ride’ for viewers, Jackie Goldschneider revealed during the latest episode of the ‘Pay Attention Puh-Lease!’ podcast.

Buckle up, Bravo fans. We’re about to be gifted with a whole new season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and according to Jackie Goldschneider, we’re in for a treat. During her appearance on the Jan. 28 episode of the Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast, Jackie teased a lot about Season 12, including an “epic, epic fight”, the cast’s “wild” trip to Nashville, and more. Plus, she told us which OG she’d like to see return to the series.

So what exactly are you going to see when Season 12 debuts on Feb. 1? Well, for starters, Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs will get into a major feud and it’ll lead to a “wild” fight in Nashville. Of that fight, Jackie told us, “Margaret does go places where the rest of the cast is scared to go. Everyone had questions about [Teresa’s boyfriend] Luis [Ruelas] — [and] rightfully so because there was a lot in the press. And there was a lot on social media. There were a lot of rumors. I don’t partake in rumors because I know how badly it hurt me, but there was a lot out there and I think that Teresa didn’t want any questions being asked. And I think that type of hypocrisy didn’t sit well with many of us, including Margaret, who’s the least scared of anybody.”

Shortly before the cast started filming Season 12, a video of Luis emerged online. It showed him at some sort of rehabilitation camp, and while the ladies became curious about it, Teresa did her best to shut down any talk of it. “Margaret asked some questions, and it rubbed Teresa the wrong way, and I think you really see that explode,” Jackie told us.

And that drama, which kicks off in Episode 1, carries on throughout the season and it comes to a head when everyone travels to Nashville. “Nashville was a wild ride,” Jackie said of the group’s cast trip this season, as she further explained that the getaway includes “an epic, epic fight”. And the one she’s referring to is the one in the trailer, in which Teresa throws her dishes at Margaret and calls her “white trash”.

But Nashville wasn’t just about the drama. Jackie also revealed that the ladies had a lot of fun together, and she instantly clicked with Traci Lynn Johnson, who joins the show as a “friend” of the housewives this season.

And when looking ahead, Jackie said she’d love to see an original cast member come back to the show for Season 13. “Listen, I’m in a much better place with Teresa. But I think a lot of people are scared to say anything that rubs her the wrong way. And I think of all the past cast members — [and] Caroline [Manzo] was particularly not scared of anything or anyone. So, I don’t know how well it would play out for me — I don’t know how she feels about me, but I’d like to see her back.” Same, Jackie. Same.

