‘RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice Claps Back At Margaret Josephs For Leaving Her Wedding Early

Teresa Giudice, 50, is speaking out about her Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star Margaret Josephs, 55, leaving her wedding early in support of Melissa and Joe Gorga back in Aug. The reality beauty, who married Luis “Louie” Ruelas in a lavish ceremony, said the fashion designer shouldn’t have come at all if she wasn’t planning on staying, in a new interview with E! News. “If she was supporting Melissa, she should have never came at all,” she told the outlet, referring to drama she had with the Gorgas, which caused them not to attend her special day.

Teresa went on to admit that Rachel Fuda, a new cast RHONJ member, told her she would be missing the big day due to the drama. “That’s what a true friend really does, not just try to come, of course, to not miss an epic wedding of the year for a photo op and then leave,” she said. “If you support your friend, she shouldn’t have came at all.”

Despite the disappointment in Margaret, Teresa said the wedding was everything she hoped for and she was thrilled about the memorable event. “I only wanted people to be there that wanted to be there,” she explained. “And I really felt the love in the room. Louie and I, everybody that was there, we felt the love. It was so amazing, it really was.”

Unlike Margaret, Melissa and Joe skipped Teresa and Louie’s wedding due to an explosive fight that broke out between them and Teresa while filming the yet-to-be-aired season 13 finale of RHONJ. It was reportedly caused by Teresa repeating rumors she heard about Melissa cheating on Joe with longtime friend Nick Barrotta, which the couple denied. After the fight and the wedding, Margaret spoke out about why she chose to leave early.

“I tried to do the best for all parties involved,” she said on the Virtual Reali-Tea podcast. “I wanted to be supportive of Teresa, but Melissa and Joe weren’t there, and I’m so close with them, and I couldn’t dance the night away knowing my closest friends are not doing well.”

The first episode of the 13th season of RHONJ premieres on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET. The fight between Teresa and the Gorgas is set to air later in the season.