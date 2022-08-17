Bethenny Frankel Defends Teresa Giudice’s Viral Wedding Hair: ‘Good For Her’

Bethenny Frankel approves of Teresa Giudice's wedding hairdo! The 'RHONY' alum applauded Teresa on her podcast and said that the New Jersey native 'stayed true' to herself on her wedding day.

By:
August 17, 2022 9:20AM EDT
Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock/Elder Ordonez / SplashNews

Bethenny Frankel, 51, is weighing in on a major Bravo hot topic: Teresa Giudice‘s wedding hairstyle. While some fans criticized Tre’s over-the-top hairdo, Bethenny admitted on her Just B with Bethenny Frankel podcast that she loved how the 50-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star looked on her wedding day to Luis Ruelas. “The hair was its own being getting married and people are like ‘Why, what, wait, how,’ and being critical, and she and her hairdresser defending it and it has 50 million bobby pins,” Bethenny said, before noting that Teresa’s hairstyle was appropriate since she is from New Jersey, after all.

Bethenny Frankel at the 2022 MTV Movie And TV Awards (Photo: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

“Teresa started off that show by paying for the furniture in her Jersey castle with wads of cash,” Bethenny explained. “So, I love the fact that Teresa is now with this long sort of massive, zootopia crown hairdo, with this lavish elaborate party that is a circus, that her dress is so ornate. She’s over 50, it’s over-the-top. Like good for her. She’s happy.”

Bethenny said that she and her fiance Paul Bernon met Teresa’s hubby Luis at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards and he was “really nice.” But Bethenny did criticize Teresa’s decision to not get a prenup. “You have to have a prenup. But that’s not my business, it’s her life and her choice, her marriage, and she seems happy and she’s in love,” she said. “She did not change. She knows where she came from. She’s an Italian broad from New Jersey.”

Teresa Giudice marries Luis Ruelas in New Jersey on August 6, 2022 (Photo: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews)

The RHONY alum continued to praise Teresa’s hairstyle. “I’m here for it. I want more,” Bethenny said. Tre rocked cascading wavy hair extensions that held her white veil and dramatic diamond crown in place on her wedding day. “I think 15 million bobby pins is not nearly enough. They’re probably stuck in her Italian scalp,” Bethenny also said. “And I love it.” Bethenny also briefly addressed how Teresa’s brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa didn’t show up to the wedding. “You make a deal with the devil going on Housewives. Your own brother isn’t at your wedding. By the way, I understand it. It’s content for the show, it’s drama for the show. You cannot be on a show like that with family.”

Teresa and Louie walked down the aisle on Saturday, Aug. 6 in East Brunswick, New Jersey. The wedding took place at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in front of 220 guests, including fellow Housewives Kenya Moore, Dorinda Medley, Ashley Darby, Margaret Josephs, and more. Teresa’s daughters Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana served as bridesmaids with her co-stars Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin. Teresa wore a stunning strapless white gown with a sweetheart neckline on her special day.

