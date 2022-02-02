Watch

Teresa Giudice Revels She & Fiance Luis Ruelas Aren’t Planning To Sign A Prenup — Watch

On Tuesday’s episode of ‘Watch What Happens Live,’ Teresa Giudice revealed she and Luis Ruelas haven’t discussed signing a prenup ahead of their forthcoming union.

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas are ready to walk down the aisle, and apparently, without any legal protection in tow. On the Feb. 1 episode of Watch What Happens Live, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star revealed she and her fiancé weren’t planning on signing a prenup when host Andy Cohen pressed her on the issue.

“Are you and Louie doing prenups for the wedding?” Andy asked. “No,” Teresa awkwardly responded, as her hubby-to-be, who was in the audience, confirmed the information. “I mean, I don’t know,” Teresa added, as her daughter, Gia, 21, who was bartending for the show, added, “Why would she sign a prenup?”

“Why wouldn’t she sign a prenup,” Andy, who seemed to be taken aback by the information, asked. “Why wouldn’t she sign a prenup to protect what she has and to protect what he has?”

Gia then explained that it bothered her that her father, Joe Giudice, 49, made Teresa sign a prenup before they tied the knot. “I really didn’t like that,” Gia shared. “My dad really did make her sign a prenup before the wedding … I don’t know I think my mom she’s so high up that she’s not gonna want to take anything from from him, and I think he would never want to take from her.”

“I know but you put it in writing!” Andy explained, still befuddled. “You just put it in writing, but of course they don’t want to take anything from each other.”

Teresa then conceded that she ultimately would be willing to sign the legal document, saying, “I’m so like, very easy about that.” Biggest Loser host Bob Harper, who was the other guest for the show, joked, “The gays in the room are recommending it.”

Teresa Giudice, Luis Ruelas
Teresa Giudice & Luis Ruelas leave Caroline’s Comedy Club in NYC, 2021 (MediaPunch/Shutterstock).

Despite the fact Teresa is “madly in love” with Luis, her friends are apparently still “a little wary” about the situation. A few sources close to the reality tar told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that those who know Teresa best just want to make sure their friend “doesn’t get hurt.”

Teresa’s friends are still getting to know Luis. At the end of the day, they just want to see Teresa happy and hope she doesn’t get hurt, just like anyone would want for their friends,” one insider said. “Even if he is the most amazing guy in the world, there is always a risk with a new relationship or marriage, and she’s obviously already been through a lot. Everyone hopes that he is in it for the right reasons and that he won’t hurt her.”