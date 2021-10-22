Exclusive

Why Teresa Giudice Feels She ‘Hit The Jackpot’ With Fiancé Luis Ruelas

A source tells HollywoodLife exclusively that Teresa Giudice feels she ‘hit the jackpot’ with fiancé Luis Ruelas, adding that she ‘truly feels she found her dream man.’

Teresa Giudice will soon walk down the aisle a second time with Luis Ruelas, and a source has revealed exclusively to HollywoodLife that the TV personality, 49, feels like she “hit the jackpot” with her businessman fiancé, 46. Two years after her separation from longtime husband Joe, Teresa got engaged to Luis in Greece on October 19. A source close to the Real Housewives of New Jersey star told HL Teresa is “ecstatic.”

“Teresa is ecstatic right now and she truly feels she found her dream man,” the source said, adding that she “is happier than she’s been in a long time.” The source continued, “Luis entered Teresa’s life when she was going through one of the hardest times in her life. After a divorce, she had lost both her parents, and was still trying to figure out what life looked like as somewhat of a single mom after Joe went away.” (Teresa’s father Giacinto Gorga passed in April 2020 at the age of 76, three years after her mother Antonia‘s death.)

While the RHONJ star was “always open to finding romance again,” she “never imagined she’d hit the jackpot with Luis,” our source said, adding, “She appreciates that he proposed around her mom’s birthday.” (Teresa’s late mother Antonia would have celebrated her birthday on October 20.) Our source continued, “Teresa thinks Luis is incredibly sweet, thoughtful, generous, loving, and she can’t wait to spend forever with him.”

Teresa and Luis began dating in November 2020. The relationship took a serious turn earlier this month when they moved into a sprawling New Jersey mansion together, documenting the move in process on Instagram Stories. Their coupling came two months after Teresa finalized her divorce from Joe after 20 years of marriage. The couple, who amicably split in 2019, share daughters Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12, together. The split came amidst Joe’s deportation to his native Italy following his time in prison for fraud.

A source told PEOPLE after the separation, “They have been very friendly with one another and are very supportive of each other’s happiness. They still love one another, but as Teresa told Andy Cohen on the Watch What Happens Live special, they are separated by the Atlantic Ocean. Neither is interested in a long distance relationship.”