See Pic

​Milania Giudice, 15, Rocks Bikini While Reuniting With Dad Joe In The Bahamas

Milania Giudice
Shutterstock
Teresa Giudice, Gia Giudice 'Envy' by Melissa Gorga Fashion Show, New York, USA - 03 May 2019
Audriana Giudice, Teresa Giudice. Teresa Giudice and Audriana Giudice attend Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden, in New York 2019 Jingle Ball - - Arrivals, New York, USA - 13 Dec 2019
Melania Giudice, Teresa Giudice and Gia Giudice Z100's iHeart Radio Jingle Ball 2018 - Arrivals, New York, USA - 07 Dec 2018
Teresa Giudice was spotted sans wedding ring as she stepped out in NYC on Friday night for Z100 Jingleball. She was joined by her daughter for the concert while husband Joe Giudice remains in prison with the possibility of being deported. Pictured: Teresa Giudice Ref: SPL5048036 081218 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: 247PAPS.TV / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
News Writer

Milania Giudice looked super cute in a new photo her dad, Joe, shared to Instagram from their reunion!

Members of the Giudice family were having fun in the sun on March 21. In a new photo Joe Giudice, 48, shared to Instagram, the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum posed up with family and friends, including his 15-year-old daughter Milania! The teenager looked super cute in a little bikini, featuring a pattern with hues of yellow, purple, blue and more.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joe Giudice (@joe.giudice)

Joe, who shares Milania and his other three daughters — Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, and Audriana, 12 — with ex-wife Teresa Giudice, also 48, hasn’t been with all four of his girls since December 2019! Over one year ago, the four girls reunited with their dad in Italy, where he was deported to following a 41-month prison sentence for fraud. After settling in Italy, Joe made the decision to travel to the Caribbean at the end of last year. “Nothing like family,” Joe sweetly captioned the image he shared on social media.

During her time in the Bahamas with her dad, Milania took to her Instagram Story to document a slew of memories from the trip. One video featured Milania zooming the camera in on her dad, who wore a pair of swim trunks and a sun hat. Other videos captured the picturesque setting and even a family meal that Milania had with her dad and loved ones.

Teresa Giudice takes her daughters, Gia and Milania, to Z100’s Jingle Ball in New York City in December 2018 [Shutterstock].
It’s so clear just how much Joe loves his daughters, and after Milania and Gia visited their dad in Italy in November 2020, HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY how much the reunion meant to Joe. “It’s just been over a week since Gia and Milania left Italy, but Joe misses his girls like crazy already. He’s incredibly thankful they were able to come and visit with him because it’s been almost a year since he’s been able to hug them and hold them in his arms,” our source shared. Clearly, this latest reunion with his girls meant the world to Joe!