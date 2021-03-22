​Milania Giudice, 15, Rocks Bikini While Reuniting With Dad Joe In The Bahamas

Milania Giudice looked super cute in a new photo her dad, Joe, shared to Instagram from their reunion!

Members of the Giudice family were having fun in the sun on March 21. In a new photo Joe Giudice, 48, shared to Instagram, the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum posed up with family and friends, including his 15-year-old daughter Milania! The teenager looked super cute in a little bikini, featuring a pattern with hues of yellow, purple, blue and more.

Joe, who shares Milania and his other three daughters — Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, and Audriana, 12 — with ex-wife Teresa Giudice, also 48, hasn’t been with all four of his girls since December 2019! Over one year ago, the four girls reunited with their dad in Italy, where he was deported to following a 41-month prison sentence for fraud. After settling in Italy, Joe made the decision to travel to the Caribbean at the end of last year. “Nothing like family,” Joe sweetly captioned the image he shared on social media.

During her time in the Bahamas with her dad, Milania took to her Instagram Story to document a slew of memories from the trip. One video featured Milania zooming the camera in on her dad, who wore a pair of swim trunks and a sun hat. Other videos captured the picturesque setting and even a family meal that Milania had with her dad and loved ones.

It’s so clear just how much Joe loves his daughters, and after Milania and Gia visited their dad in Italy in November 2020, HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY how much the reunion meant to Joe. “It’s just been over a week since Gia and Milania left Italy, but Joe misses his girls like crazy already. He’s incredibly thankful they were able to come and visit with him because it’s been almost a year since he’s been able to hug them and hold them in his arms,” our source shared. Clearly, this latest reunion with his girls meant the world to Joe!