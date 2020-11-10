Gia, 19, & Milania Giudice, 14, Realize They May Get Stuck In Italy After Reuniting with Dad Joe

Gia and Milania Giudice are having a great time in Italy with their dad Joe Giudice! HollywoodLife has learned that the girls are fully aware of any travel restrictions, and the possibility that they could get stuck in Europe due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reunited! Despite the fragile state of the world, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Giudice family unanimously decided to keep their travel plans for Gia, 19, Milania, 14, to visit Joe, 48, in Italy. The girls touched down in Europe last week, without mom Teresa Giudice and Joe’s other two daughters, Gabriella, 16, and Audriana, 11.

“Gia and Milania arrived in Italy on Friday [November 6]. Teresa spoke to Joe and the girls as soon as they landed to make sure they got there safely,” a source close to the family told HollywoodLife, exclusively. “They know there are risks with traveling, but as a family, they decided it was okay to go. The plan right now is to be there for about 10 days or 2 weeks, but they are prepared to stay longer if they have to,” the insider revealed.

When it came to Gia and Milania traveling to Italy, both Teresa and Joe were on the same page with the planning process. “Both parents knew the risks of them going, but the girls couldn’t bear being away from Joe any longer,” the source said, noting that Gabriella and Audriana had school commitments and couldn’t attend. “The plan is to just stay safe and see their family and be together. But hopefully they can all be reunited together again soon — that’s really everyone’s hope,” the insider added.

Before Gia and Milania arrived in Salerno — in the Campania region of Italy, where Joe is living — they hadn’t seen their father since last December. The family was forced to be apart due to Italy’s bout with COVID-19, which eventually moved to the U.S. around April.

Fans of the reality television family will know that Joe is currently living in Italy with family. He moved to his native country in October 2019, after his third deportation appeal was denied. The former Real Housewives of New Jersey star was released from Allenwood Low Federal Correctional Institution in Pennsylvania in March 2019, after he served a 41-month sentence for fraud. Following his release, Joe was immediately transferred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.

“It was very emotional and bittersweet for the girls to reunite with Joe,” the source said, adding that Teresa is “thrilled” too. “Gia and Milania went because they just really, really wanted to see their dad and they feel safe being there with him during COVID. They’ve had to cancel previous trips due to travel restrictions, but they didn’t want to wait any longer to see their dad, so they ended up going,” the insider explained.

The family has been documenting their trip on social media, which has included shopping and dining in Rome, as well as hiking in Sala Cosilina, Campania. Currently, there’s a ban on travel to high-risk regions in Italy, including a national travel limit in the evening, and public transport with a capacity limited to 50 percent. Additionally, there’s a countrywide curfew from 10 p.m.-5 a.m., during which people can only leave home for work or medical reasons. Masks are heavily permitted.