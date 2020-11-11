Joe Giudice’s Feelings On Teresa’s Hot New Romance Revealed: Why He’s Not Jealous

Joe Giudice has a lot of history with Teresa Giudice — as in 20 years of marriage, and being childhood sweethearts on top of that — but he’s not feeling any “jealousy” now that she’s began a new love story with someone else. Two months after The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars finalized their divorce, Teresa introduced her “new boyfriend” to her Facebook followers on Nov. 10, whom HollywoodLife confirmed was New Jersey-based businessman Luis “Louie” Ruelas, and we learned why Joe’s heart didn’t immediately sink upon hearing the news.

“Joe and Teresa talk all the time so this isn’t a surprise to him at all, he’s very happy for her. He’s also started dating again too so there isn’t any jealousy or anything like that,” a Giudice source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. In case you forgot, Joe is also enjoying a new romance, which he announced before Teresa went public with hers! In October, Joe revealed that he’s “actually seeing a lawyer” in Italy (whom he didn’t name or consider his “girlfriend” yet) while tuning in for a virtual interview on The Wendy Williams Show.

“Joe and Teresa have a great relationship now and are truly friends so anything that makes her happy makes him happy,” the insider adds, which a second source reiterates! “Joe always supports Teresa and he just wants her to be happy,” a second Giudice source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.

Joe and Teresa are now just strictly co-parents of their four daughters: Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 11. “They’ve both moved on and they’re in a really healthy place in their relationship where their focus is on co-parenting the girls, plain and simple,” our second source explains.

There’s also the fact that Joe has been living in Italy since Oct. 2019, where a judge ordered the Bravo star to be deported once he finished his prison sentence for fraud charges. Although Joe tried to fight the order, he eventually requested to leave custody of ICE (where he had been staying after leaving prison) and move abroad. Joe and Teresa experienced separation long before that, though, as they served separate prison sentences; Teresa was behind bars for 11 months throughout 2015, while Joe served time between 2016-2019.

“Joe understands that it was only a matter of time before Teresa found someone new and she seems really happy with this guy. They’re living separate lives and Joe’s living in a different country so of course it was bound to happen sooner or later,” our second source tells us. Joe’s now content with his new life in Italy, where his daughters Gia and Milania visited for the first time since the pandemic in November! Our second source adds, “Joe’s in a great place himself and he’s surrounded by loved ones, plus he’s been counting down the days to have his daughters with him in Italy, so he’s thrilled to have them there with him right now, too.”