Teresa Giudice Gives Tour Of Her Massive New NJ Mansion, Which Includes A Bed In Her Garden

It’s move in day! Take a tour of ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ star Teresa Giudice’s stunning new mansion.

Teresa Giudice’s new home belongs on the cover of Architectural Digest. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 49, moved into a new mansion in New Jersey on October 7. Her interior designer Jessica Fratantoni offered a grand tour on her Instagram Story on Thursday, many of which were re-shared by the star.

An outdoor daybed in the garden, grandiose spiraling staircases, and coffered ceilings are just a few of the features in the stunning estate, which has an entrance framed by a long, winding driveway. The star’s interior designer documented the village of people that it took to transport all of the boxes and put together furniture, including a massive dark oak dining table.

Teresa purchased the extravagant home with her new boyfriend Luis Ruelas. The estate has been described as “Beverly Hills-style mansion in New Jersey.” A source told Page Six on Friday that the moving process will be a “huge undertaking.” The source added, “They paid significant attention to detail,” calling the home “absolutely breathtaking.”

The couple purchased the home in February for $3.35 million. At 7,728 square feet, it has seven bedrooms as well as a library, six-car garage, theater, and gym, as previously reported by TMZ. A source told the outlet at the time that Luis, 46, invests in real estate, and that the duo weren’t living in the new home together — but it looks like that has changed.

In September 2020, Teresa finalized her divorce from husband and RHONJ co-star Joe Giudice after 20 years of marriage. The childhood sweethearts announced their separation in December 2019. They share four children together: Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12. A source told PEOPLE at the time that despite the split, the two were at a good place.

“Joe and Teresa are in an amazing place and are very supportive of one another,” the source said. “They still have love for each other, they just aren’t in love with each other.” Joe has even met his ex-wife’s new boyfriend, having gone to dinner with them in the Bahamas in April. Teresa told Andy Cohen in March that her new beau wanted to meet Joe.

“They’ve talked over the phone. Luis wanted to go to the Bahamas and meet him, which I thought was the most amazing thing ever,” she said while on on Watch What Happens Live. “He said he just wanted to talk to him and let him know he’s not trying to take his place or anything.”