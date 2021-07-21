Teresa Giudice Shares Stunning Selfie Of Youngest Daughter Audriana, 12, Looking So Grown Up — Photo

Teresa Giudice posed with her mini-me daughter Audriana, 12, for a new photo, and fans couldn’t believe how grown up the youngest Giudice child is!

Teresa Giudice‘s baby girl isn’t a baby anymore! The 49-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s youngest daughter, Audriana, 12, looked so grown up (and just like her famous mom) in an adorable new mother-daughter photo. In the snapshot, which Teresa uploaded to Instagram on Tuesday, July 20, the Bravo star and her fourth daughter posed side-by-side at Audriana’s dance competition in Boston, Massachusetts. See the photo below!

For the photo, Teresa was dressed in a stylish black jumpsuit and had several bracelets on her right arm that she placed on her hip to strike a pose. Meanwhile, Audriana wore a beautiful blue dress. She was also dolled up for the competition with red lipstick, eye liner and blush and had in hair extensions from celebrity stylist Linda Kidis. “My beautiful Audriana,” Teresa captioned the snapshot, adding diamond and heart emojis.

Fans of Teresa’s gushed over how grown up Audriana is in the comments section. “She’s very pretty,” one follower said, while another wrote, “Wow! She is absolutely gorgeous!!!!.” The mother-daughter duo also received a compliment from Real Housewives of Dallas star Stephanie Hollman, who commented, “So beautiful,” on the post.

Teresa shares Audriana, as well as daughters Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, and Milania, 15, with ex-husband Joe Giudice, 49. The exes finalized their divorce in Sept. 2020 after 20 years of marriage and each serving time in prison. While Joe goes back and forth between homes in Italy and The Bahamas (he cannot legally enter the U.S.), Teresa has moved on with new boyfriend Luis “Louie” Ruelas, whom she started dating last summer.

During part 2 of the RHONJ reunion special on May 26, Teresa said that Joe was devastated over her new romance. “[Joe] did tell Gia, ‘Seeing your mom with someone else broke my heart into a million pieces’ and I did feel bad and like I said, I’m not trying to hurt him”, she said before crying. Teresa also revealed that while Audriana and Gabriella “are good” with the divorce, Gia and Milania “still have deep issues about it.”