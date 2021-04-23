Joe Giudice Says He Doesn’t ‘Miss Being Married’ To Teresa After ‘Awkward’ Dinner With Her Boyfriend

Joe Giudice met Teresa’s boyfriend for the first time as things are heating up for the ‘RHONJ’ star and her new man.

Joe Giudice met Teresa Giudice‘s new boyfriend Luis “Louie” Ruelas for the first time and said he doesn’t “really miss” being married to his ex-wife of 20 years. The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars’ divorce was finalized in Sept. 2020, though they hadn’t lived together since Joe left for prison in early 2016. The 48-year-old former contractor said their marriage likely wouldn’t have lasted even if he hadn’t been deported to Italy following his 41-month prison term for mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud charges.

“I don’t really miss being married. … I’m good,” Joe told Us Weekly. “I mean, she’s with her new guy and everything. Why would I want to go back to that?…There’s a lot of other women out there.” Following Joe’s sentence at a low security correctional facility in Allenwood, PA he was transferred to ICE custody for nine months before being deported to his home country of Italy.

Meanwhile, Teresa has been flooding her social media with photos gushing over her new boyfriend who she’s been dating for several months now. Teresa and Louie debuted their relationship on social media on Nov. 10 and Joe admitted that Louie “seems like a decent guy” based on his first impression.

“[It was] a little awkward [when we met],” Joe said. “It was a group atmosphere … I guess he just wanted to introduce himself being that they’re probably moving in together and I guess the kids are going to be living there with them as well, which was understandable and nice of him.”

Together Joe and Teresa share four daughters — Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15 and Audriana, 12. Joe said he’s still “cordial” with the Turning The Tables: From Housewife To Inmate And Back Again author. “I talk to her,” Joe said. “It’s not like we call each other every day but…I got nothing against her. I grew up with her, you know what I mean? She’s the mother of my kids.”