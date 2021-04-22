Katie Holmes & Emilio Vitolo’s Romance Has ‘Cooled Down’: ‘Things Were Moving Fast’ — Report

After a few months of a hot and heavy romance, things are slowing down between Katie Holmes and her man, Emilio Vitolo Jr.

Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. have hit a bit of a snag in their relationship, according to a new report from Page Six. “Katie has a lot of big priorities in her life — she’s a single mom. Her daughter always comes first and things were moving very fast,” a source told the paper. The source confirmed that, while the two have not broken up, things have “cooled down” between them while Katie has been away filming a movie recently. HollywoodLife has reached out to Katie’s rep for comment on this report.

At the beginning of Katie and Emilio’s relationship, which started in mid-2020, they were very public with their love. This was extremely rare for Katie, who was previously very private about her romantic life following her split from Tom Cruise in 2012. However, when it came to Emilio, who owns a restaurant in New York City, she certainly wasn’t shy. The two were spotted packing on the PDA while out and about in the Big Apple on various occasions.

When Katie celebrated her 42nd birthday in December, Emilio even publicly gushed over her on Instagram. Along with a PDA pic, he wrote her the sweetest message on the social media site. “The most amazing, kindest, beautiful person,” Emilio wrote. “Every time I see your face, it makes me smile. Happy birthday!!! I love you!!”

The sightings of them together have been few and far between in recent months, though. Instead, Katie seems to be focusing on her teenage daughter, Suri Cruise, who just turned 15 earlier this week. Katie took to Instagram to pay tribute to her look-alike daughter on the big day, writing, “Happy 15th birthday Sweetheart! I love you!!!!!!!! I can’t believe you are already 15!”

Katie shares Suri with her ex, Tom Cruise. After ending her marriage to Tom, she quietly started dating Jamie Foxx, but they were notoriously private about their relationship. Although they were spotted together on a number of occasions over their years together, neither star every publicly discussed or confirmed the romance. Katie and Jamie split in August 2019.