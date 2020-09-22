Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. couldn’t resist sitting on the same side of the table — or sharing a kiss — during another restaurant date in NYC on Sept. 21.

Katie Holmes, 41, and Emilio Vitolo Jr., 33, have once again been caught in their favorite act: engaging in PDA in New York City! On Sept. 22, the new lovebirds were photographed sneaking in a kiss while dining out in the open fresh air in NYC. You could especially tell they’re in the honeymoon phase, since Katie and Emilio chose to dine side-by-side!

Another tell-tale sign of a blossoming romance: coordinating outfits. For the date, Emilio rocked a retro plaid caddy hat with a long navy coat. Katie wore a similar navy coat, which she paired with a plain black T-shirt, straight leg jeans and loafers. It looks like Emilio and Katie were going for that “sensible and streamlined” look, perfect for the start of fall weather.

NYC has turned into a PDA playground for Katie and Emilio, ever since they were first pictured on a flirty date at Antique Garage — a Mediterranean cuisine hotspot in SoHo — on Sept. 2. From then on out, they haven’t hid their affection for one another from paparazzi. From making out in front of Emilio’s restaurant (Emilio’s Ballato) to enjoying a cozy ferry ride, Katie has let down her usually private guard for this whirlwind romance.

“Without knowing what Katie’s past relationships were like with her exes, Emilio isn’t like most men,” a source close to the well-known chef EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. The insider added, “He’s confident and isn’t afraid of going for what he wants, He has a magnetic personality and has a way about him that just makes people smile. That’s probably what drew her in and it’s no wonder she feels comfortable and safe with him to show affection in public.”

Katie had long been broken up with Jamie Foxx before entering this new romance, after not being photographed together since May of 2019. However, things were a bit more complicated on Emilio’s side. The restaurateur was allegedly “still engaged” and “living” with a 24-year-old woman named Rachel Emmons in “mid-August,” per a report from People. “He broke off the engagement abruptly the second Katie showed some interested,” a source told the outlet, although Emilio has not confirmed this report.