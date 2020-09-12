Rachel Emmons: 5 Things To Know About The Woman Emilio Vitolo Allegedly Dumped After Date With Katie Holmes

Rachel Emmons was engaged to restaurateur Emilio Vitolo, who has since been seen kissing Katie Holmes! Learn more about Emilio’s ex-fiancé Rachel.

Rachel Emmons, 24, has been caught in the crossfire of Katie Holmes‘ new romance! The 41-year-old actress was seen packing on the PDA with restaurateur Emilio Vitolo Jr., 33, on a date in NYC over Labor Day weekend. Emilio was allegedly engaged to Rachel the day before the photos of his hot-and-heavy date with Katie surfaced, People magazine reports. Prior to their photos making out, Katie and Emilio were also seen enjoying a date at NYC’s Antique Garage on Sept. 4. Learn more about Rachel, who was engaged to Emilio.

1. She’s a designer. Rachel links to her brand Anna Rachel Studio on her Instagram, which she founded in early 2020. The line was “inspired by her own passion for art and beautiful, uncommon design,” according to her website. Anna Rachel studio specializes in “curated vintage, custom, and hand-made fashion and art objects.”

2. She was engaged to Emilio Vitolo. Rachel celebrated her engagement to Emilio, who owns NYC hotpot Ballato’s in trendy Soho, via Instagram in Feb. 2019. In the photo, which has since been deleted from her Instagram, she could be seen showing off her ring as she smiled and gazed at Emilio. “The most celebratory, generous, honest, genuine person I’ve ever met. You always have my back and make every day a new adventure. You walk into a room and people gravitate to you. I couldn’t feel more lucky to spend the rest of my life with you,” Rachel wrote at the time in her caption.

Emilio allegedly broke off the engagement “abruptly” after photos of he and Katie surfaced. “In mid-August, Emilio and Rachel were still engaged and living together…He broke off the engagement abruptly the second Katie showed some interested. Rachel is shocked. They were planning a wedding and their future together. It’s like she never knew Emilio. They haven’t had any contact since he broke up with her,” a source also told People. Rachel last posted a photo of her and Emilio on July 27, which has also since been deleted.

3. She attended NYU. Rachel earned a Bachelor’s Degree from NYU’s prestigious Maurice Kanbar Institute of Film and Television, as per her LinkedIn profile. She notes she attended the school from 2014 – 2017.

4. She loves to travel. A quick glance at Rachel’s Instagram reveals she loves to travel to gorgeous locations including Los Cabos, Mexico, the South of France, and the Bahamas! “Mentally returning to this perfect day in Marseille last summer @emiliovitolo,” she captioned a throwback video of her trip to France from last year.

5. She’s from Oklahoma. Rachel lists her high school on LinkedIn as Holland Hall, a private college-prep school located in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She later worked as a Production Assistant at Indion Group, where she “assisted camera man, organized and transported talent, managed cleaning, helped to keep the set clean and tidy and distributed call sheets, and worked as a production runner,” according to her profile. She also tagged several photos over the holidays taken in Tulsa, captioning one of the pictures “Home.”