Things are getting pretty hot and heavy between Katie Holmes and her apparent new man, Emilio Vitolo Jr. The two packed on the PDA while out to dinner on Sept. 6.

Katie Holmes, 41, didn’t hold back from showing affection to Emilio Vitolo Jr., 33, while on a dinner date over Labor Day Weekend. Photos of the pair — WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE — show them full-on making out while she sat on his lap at their outdoor dinner table! The hot new couple looked so happy to be together, as they gazed into each other’s eyes and playfully laughed with one another on the date.

This was the second public outing for the pair in just a few days. They were first spotted having some wine together on a Tuesday afternoon in the Big Apple. Photos of the two on a Sept. 2. day date showed Katie cracking up at something that Emilio was saying. This comes more than a year after Katie split from her last boyfriend, Jamie Foxx, after nearly six years of dating very privately.

It’s unclear how Katie and Emilio got together, but things sure to seem to be going well between them! The 33-year-old works as a chef at the NYC restaurant Ballato, which he also owns. The restaurant is a popular celebrity hotspot. Additionally, Emilio has a few acting credits on his IMDB page, including appearances on Inside Amy Schumer and Royal Pains.

Seeing Katie be so public about this relationship is quite surprising, since she’s been notoriously private about her love life ever since she split from Tom Cruise in 2012. The two were married for less than six years and share one daughter, Suri Cruise, 14, together. Katie has custody of Suri and they live in New York together.

Before Tom, Katie dated Joshua Jackson while they were both starring on Dawson’s Creek together. She started dating Chris Klein in the early 2000s, and they even got engaged in 2003. The split in 2005, though, just before Katie got together with Tom, who proposed after just seven weeks of dating.