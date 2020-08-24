Katie Holmes & Mini Me Daughter Suri Cruise, 14, Step Out For NYC Stroll In Blue Summer Dresses

You’re not seeing double. When Katie Holmes was spotted out and about in New York City, she was accompanied by her teenage, look-alike daughter, Suri Cruise!

Katie Holmes, 41, and her 14-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise, matched perfectly when they were seen on a girls’ day in New York City on Saturday (Aug. 22.) Katie wore a dark, patterned dress, one that was flowy enough to keep her cool during the hot summer day. Katie’s daughter – who is on her way to being as tall as the Dawson’s Creek alum – was her “Mini-Me,” wearing similarly dark and flowy. However, Suri decided to put her hair in an elegant and very clean braid, while Katie opted to have her hair down.

Both also wore facemasks, since the COVID-19 pandemic is still not over. Katie seemed to coordinate her mask with her outfit, choosing a dark blue one. Suri, on the other hand, showed a bit of a “wild” side, rocking a pink piece of PPE while clutching her cellphone to her chest. While it was unclear where this mother-daughter combo was going, one thing was for sure: they both looked amazing!

This is not the first time that these two have ‘twinned. It’s also not the first time that these two have matched while Suri was wearing that dress. When the pair were headed for dinner in Manhattan on Aug. 14, Katie wore a black, flower-print dress that matched the same blue-and-brown dress Suri wore on Saturday. Seems that this fashion is a fave of Tom Cruise’s daughter. The pair were also seen taking their dogs for a walk together in July. Actually, they took their dogs for a “carry,” as both Katie and Suri strolled along the sidewalk with their arms wrapped around an adorable pooch. Seems the ground was a little too hot for those bare doggie paws.

Katie and Suri have been spending the summer together, and, from the looks of it, they’ve been having a fun time. “The lockdown has had a lot of silver linings,” Katie told Entertainment Tonight in July. “This year is a reminder that the simple things are really beautiful. I think when you have less, you are more creative.” Katie said that she has been taking time to “FaceTime” others and “really be there, be present.”

Speaking of “present” – or, in this case, “presents” – Katie threw her daughter a homemade birthday bash on April 18. On the day of Suri’s 14th birthday, Katie hand-made the party decorations, which included a crown of roses and signs featuring messages of love. Katie was clearly happy to see her beloved daughter become a young woman.