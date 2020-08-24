See Pic
Hollywood Life

Katie Holmes & Mini Me Daughter Suri Cruise, 14, Step Out For NYC Stroll In Blue Summer Dresses

Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com
Katie Holmes and Suri CruiseReception Celebrating a Special New York Screening of "LONG STRANGE TRIP" Hosted by Martin Scorsese and Jane Rosenthal, USA - 07 Jan 2018
EXCLUSIVE: Suri Cruise waves while on top of rock in Central Park in New York City. during coronavirus outbreak, Suri seen with her dog and maybe thinking of her dad Tom CruisePictured: Suri CruiseRef: SPL5157667 190320 EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
New York, NY - Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise are spotted out and about Saturday afternoon. Katie and Suri look happy as they laugh and chat on their mother daughter outing. Pictured: Katie Holmes, Suri Cruise BACKGRID USA 1 FEBRUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN FRANCE, GERMANY, POLAND ** New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Katie Holmes takes her daughter Suri Cruise to visit a friend in Midtown Manhattan and Suri seems more than excited for the occasion! The 13-year-old daughter of actor Tom Cruise and Katie, carries with her Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale." Pictured: Katie Holmes, Suri Cruise BACKGRID USA 14 OCTOBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Skyler2018 / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

You’re not seeing double. When Katie Holmes was spotted out and about in New York City, she was accompanied by her teenage, look-alike daughter, Suri Cruise!

Katie Holmes, 41, and her 14-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise, matched perfectly when they were seen on a girls’ day in New York City on Saturday (Aug. 22.) Katie wore a dark, patterned dress, one that was flowy enough to keep her cool during the hot summer day. Katie’s daughter – who is on her way to being as tall as the Dawson’s Creek alum – was her “Mini-Me,” wearing similarly dark and flowy. However, Suri decided to put her hair in an elegant and very clean braid, while Katie opted to have her hair down.

Both also wore facemasks, since the COVID-19 pandemic is still not over. Katie seemed to coordinate her mask with her outfit, choosing a dark blue one. Suri, on the other hand, showed a bit of a “wild” side, rocking a pink piece of PPE while clutching her cellphone to her chest. While it was unclear where this mother-daughter combo was going, one thing was for sure: they both looked amazing!

Suri Cruise and Katie Holmes go for a walk in August (Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com)

This is not the first time that these two have ‘twinned. It’s also not the first time that these two have matched while Suri was wearing that dress. When the pair were headed for dinner in Manhattan on Aug. 14, Katie wore a black, flower-print dress that matched the same blue-and-brown dress Suri wore on Saturday. Seems that this fashion is a fave of Tom Cruise’s daughter. The pair were also seen taking their dogs for a walk together in July. Actually, they took their dogs for a “carry,” as both Katie and Suri strolled along the sidewalk with their arms wrapped around an adorable pooch. Seems the ground was a little too hot for those bare doggie paws.

Katie and Suri have been spending the summer together, and, from the looks of it, they’ve been having a fun time. “The lockdown has had a lot of silver linings,” Katie told Entertainment Tonight in July. “This year is a reminder that the simple things are really beautiful. I think when you have less, you are more creative.” Katie said that she has been taking time to “FaceTime” others and “really be there, be present.”

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise walked together on a rainy day in New York after leaving Serge Normant at John Frieda Salon on August 28, 2019.

Speaking of “present” – or, in this case, “presents” – Katie threw her daughter a homemade birthday bash on April 18. On the day of Suri’s 14th birthday, Katie hand-made the party decorations, which included a crown of roses and signs featuring messages of love. Katie was clearly happy to see her beloved daughter become a young woman.