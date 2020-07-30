Watch
Hollywood Life

Katie Holmes Reveals How She & Daughter Suri Have Been Getting ‘Creative’ In Quarantine

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise
SplashNews
Katie Holmes and Suri CruiseReception Celebrating a Special New York Screening of "LONG STRANGE TRIP" Hosted by Martin Scorsese and Jane Rosenthal, USA - 07 Jan 2018
EXCLUSIVE: Suri Cruise waves while on top of rock in Central Park in New York City. during coronavirus outbreak, Suri seen with her dog and maybe thinking of her dad Tom CruisePictured: Suri CruiseRef: SPL5157667 190320 EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
New York, NY - Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise are spotted out and about Saturday afternoon. Katie and Suri look happy as they laugh and chat on their mother daughter outing. Pictured: Katie Holmes, Suri Cruise BACKGRID USA 1 FEBRUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN FRANCE, GERMANY, POLAND ** New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Katie Holmes takes her daughter Suri Cruise to visit a friend in Midtown Manhattan and Suri seems more than excited for the occasion! The 13-year-old daughter of actor Tom Cruise and Katie, carries with her Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale." Pictured: Katie Holmes, Suri Cruise BACKGRID USA 14 OCTOBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Skyler2018 / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

Katie Holmes made sure daughter Suri had a really ‘beautiful’ birthday while they were together in quarantine. The actress says that being in home lockdown had ‘silver linings’ for creative pair.

Being in home lockdown in New York City for over two months made actress Katie Holmes enjoy more simple times with her daughter Suri Cruise. For instance when Suri turned 14 on April 18, The Secret: Dare To Dream star hand made the birthday decorations, which included signs and a crown of gorgeous roses for the teen. “It was a beautiful moment. This year is a reminder that the simple things are really beautiful. I think when you have less, you are more creative,” the 41-year-old beauty tells Entertainment Tonight in a new interview. Katie added, “I think when you have less, you’re more creative,” about their intimate celebration.

During quarantine, Katie showed off via her Instagram how she was passing the time by mastering oil pantings of flowers, as well as making gorgeous jeweled Easter eggs. She and Suri had a great experience crafting and “being present” without many distractions. “This lockdown has had a lot of silver linings,” she told ET.

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise
Katie Homes and daughter Suri Cruise grab iced-coffee while out and about in New York City on July 22, 2019. Photo credit: SplashNews

The mother of one has enjoyed “taking time to FaceTime and really be there, be present,” as she hasn’t seen many of her friends in person since COVID-19 kept so many people indoors between March and June. But she and Suri have been making the most of their NYC summer now that they’re able to get out of the house, albeit with protective facial masks and social distancing.

Katie has been photographed around SoHo during July, running errands and looking gorgeous while rocking a black face mask with blue and aqua flowers on it. She even literally turned heads in a black mini-dress with gold accessories during one trip out, wanting to feel even a little casually glam after being inside for so long.

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise
Katie Holmes and daughter Suri Cruise leave a hair Salon in New York City. They matched in grey tops with long pants. Photo credit: BACKGRID.

Suri has also been out and about in the city ever since lockdown ended, acting like your typical teenager — with the exception of paparazzi photographing her from a safe distance. She’s been spotted grabbing lunch with friends and picking up new eyeglasses from a shop without her mom along. But like Katie, Suri has worn her favorite hot pink face mask everywhe she goes in public to help protect against the spread of the virus.