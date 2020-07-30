Katie Holmes Reveals How She & Daughter Suri Have Been Getting ‘Creative’ In Quarantine

Katie Holmes made sure daughter Suri had a really ‘beautiful’ birthday while they were together in quarantine. The actress says that being in home lockdown had ‘silver linings’ for creative pair.

Being in home lockdown in New York City for over two months made actress Katie Holmes enjoy more simple times with her daughter Suri Cruise. For instance when Suri turned 14 on April 18, The Secret: Dare To Dream star hand made the birthday decorations, which included signs and a crown of gorgeous roses for the teen. “It was a beautiful moment. This year is a reminder that the simple things are really beautiful. I think when you have less, you are more creative,” the 41-year-old beauty tells Entertainment Tonight in a new interview. Katie added, “I think when you have less, you’re more creative,” about their intimate celebration.

During quarantine, Katie showed off via her Instagram how she was passing the time by mastering oil pantings of flowers, as well as making gorgeous jeweled Easter eggs. She and Suri had a great experience crafting and “being present” without many distractions. “This lockdown has had a lot of silver linings,” she told ET.

The mother of one has enjoyed “taking time to FaceTime and really be there, be present,” as she hasn’t seen many of her friends in person since COVID-19 kept so many people indoors between March and June. But she and Suri have been making the most of their NYC summer now that they’re able to get out of the house, albeit with protective facial masks and social distancing.

Katie has been photographed around SoHo during July, running errands and looking gorgeous while rocking a black face mask with blue and aqua flowers on it. She even literally turned heads in a black mini-dress with gold accessories during one trip out, wanting to feel even a little casually glam after being inside for so long.

Suri has also been out and about in the city ever since lockdown ended, acting like your typical teenager — with the exception of paparazzi photographing her from a safe distance. She’s been spotted grabbing lunch with friends and picking up new eyeglasses from a shop without her mom along. But like Katie, Suri has worn her favorite hot pink face mask everywhe she goes in public to help protect against the spread of the virus.