Suri Cruise,14, Looks Identical To Mom Katie Holmes As She Enjoys Lunch With Pals In Rare Spotting

Seeing double! Suri Cruise looks more and more like her mother Katie Holmes every day as evidence by her most recent NYC outing.

Serving Big Apple realness. Suri Cruise, 14, broke from her quarantine to have lunch with several of her gal pals in New York City on Tuesday, July 14. She dressed super fashionable for the midday outing in a soft & flowy pink dress with her gorgeous brown locks cascading down both sides of her shoulders. The color pink was definitely something she rocked in many different ways that day as she also sported it on her face mask and purse as they made their way through the town.

Suri, who has been seen strolling around NYC for years, was smart and sensible when it came to what she wore on her feet. She paired her stunning pink look with a pair of crisp, white sneakers, perfect for walking around town as opposed to heels that would become painful very quickly. It was a rare outing for the teenager outside of her usual companion… her lookalike mom Katie Holmes, 41.

The former Dawson’s Creek star and her daughter are starting to look like twins at this point as her little one gets older. Not only that but they always seem to be enjoying each other’s company whenever they are doing every day things. The fashionable duo served summertime realness in their eye-catching dresses while picking up some delicious smoothies in NYC back in mid-June. Suri opted for a chic blue color while her doting mother rocked a white tea dress with puffy sleeves and gold buttons.

They’ve also managed to make the most out of their quarantine situation that millions of us have been stuck in for months. Katie took to her Instagram in May and posted a pic of their DIY blue and pink tie dye creations!

Katie also gushed about Suri when she turned 14 on April 17. “Happy Birthday Sweetheart!!!!!!!,” she captioned next to an IG snap of a beautifully decorated sign on their wall. “I am so blessed to be your mom. May this year be incredible!”