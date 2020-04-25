Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise: See 21 Adorable Look-Alike Photos Of The Mom & Daughter Duo

As Suri Cruise continues to grow up right before our eyes, she’s resembling her mom, Katie Holmes more than ever — and there are plenty of photos to prove it!

Earlier this month, Suri Cruise celebrated her 14th birthday, and she’s growing up to look JUST like her famous mom, Katie Holmes, 41. Suri has gotten some great genes from her gorgeous mom, and the resemblance between the two has become uncanny. Even since Suri was a little girl, she’s always looked liker her mother, but as she’s gotten older, they’re looking more like twins by the day. Suri has not been photographed with her dad, Tom Cruise, 57, in years, and Katie has full custody, so the mom/daughter duo are often pictured while out and about together.

With Suri growing up into a mature young woman, Katie has been taking her to public events more and more. In 2019, they attended a movie screening together, and posed for the sweetest photo EVER, with their arms wrapped around each other in a hug. The mother/daughter resemblance in the pic was more evident than ever! Suri also joined her mom onstage at the New York City Jingle Ball concert in 2013, and got to help her introduce Taylor Swift to the stage. She was absolutely giddy as she made the introduction, and Katie had a matching beaming smile on her face as she watched her daughter address the crowd.

Most of the time when we see these gals, though, it’s out and about on the streets. Photographers are often catching them walking around New York City, showing off their street style. Over the years, Suri has developed her own sense of style, and she always looks so adorable alongside her mom.

There are plenty of more look-alike photos where those came from, though. Click through the gallery above to check out some of the cutest photos of Suri and Katie looking like twins over the years!