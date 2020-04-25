Gallery
Hollywood Life

Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise: See 21 Adorable Look-Alike Photos Of The Mom & Daughter Duo

Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise
Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/Shutterstock
Katie Holmes and Suri CruiseReception Celebrating a Special New York Screening of "LONG STRANGE TRIP" Hosted by Martin Scorsese and Jane Rosenthal, USA - 07 Jan 2018
EXCLUSIVE: Suri Cruise waves while on top of rock in Central Park in New York City. during coronavirus outbreak, Suri seen with her dog and maybe thinking of her dad Tom CruisePictured: Suri CruiseRef: SPL5157667 190320 EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
New York, NY - Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise are spotted out and about Saturday afternoon. Katie and Suri look happy as they laugh and chat on their mother daughter outing. Pictured: Katie Holmes, Suri Cruise BACKGRID USA 1 FEBRUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN FRANCE, GERMANY, POLAND ** New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Katie Holmes takes her daughter Suri Cruise to visit a friend in Midtown Manhattan and Suri seems more than excited for the occasion! The 13-year-old daughter of actor Tom Cruise and Katie, carries with her Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale." Pictured: Katie Holmes, Suri Cruise BACKGRID USA 14 OCTOBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Skyler2018 / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

As Suri Cruise continues to grow up right before our eyes, she’s resembling her mom, Katie Holmes more than ever — and there are plenty of photos to prove it!

Earlier this month, Suri Cruise celebrated her 14th birthday, and she’s growing up to look JUST like her famous mom, Katie Holmes, 41. Suri has gotten some great genes from her gorgeous mom, and the resemblance between the two has become uncanny. Even since Suri was a little girl, she’s always looked liker her mother, but as she’s gotten older, they’re looking more like twins by the day. Suri has not been photographed with her dad, Tom Cruise, 57, in years, and Katie has full custody, so the mom/daughter duo are often pictured while out and about together.

With Suri growing up into a mature young woman, Katie has been taking her to public events more and more. In 2019, they attended a movie screening together, and posed for the sweetest photo EVER, with their arms wrapped around each other in a hug. The mother/daughter resemblance in the pic was more evident than ever! Suri also joined her mom onstage at the New York City Jingle Ball concert in 2013, and got to help her introduce Taylor Swift to the stage. She was absolutely giddy as she made the introduction, and Katie had a matching beaming smile on her face as she watched her daughter address the crowd.

Most of the time when we see these gals, though, it’s out and about on the streets. Photographers are often catching them walking around New York City, showing off their street style. Over the years, Suri has developed her own sense of style, and she always looks so adorable alongside her mom.

katie holmes suri cruise
SplashNews
katie holmes suri cruise
SplashNews

There are plenty of more look-alike photos where those came from, though. Click through the gallery above to check out some of the cutest photos of Suri and Katie looking like twins over the years!