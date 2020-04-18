Katie Holmes Dotes Over Her ‘Sweetheart’ Daughter Suri Turning 14: ‘I Am So Blessed To Be Your Mom’

Happy Birthday Suri! The daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise just turned 14, and her mom wrote the sweetest message.

It’s hard to believe how quickly Suri Cruise has grown up! The teen daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise celebrated her 14th birthday on April 18, and her doting mom shared a rare birthday message on social media. “Happy Birthday Sweetheart!!!!!!! I am so blessed to be your mom. May this year be incredible!,” she captioned the Instagram post, with a series of pink heart emojis. The photo showed letters dangling from a vine, which spelled ‘Happy Birthday’. How sweet!

After divorcing ex-husband in 2012, Katie took up a mission: protect her then six-year-old daughter from the prying eyes of the public as diligently as possible. The mom-of-one has more than succeeded, but don’t get it wrong: it wasn’t easy. “We were followed a lot when [Suri] was little. I just wanted her outside, so I would walk her around to find parks at, like, six in the morning when nobody would see us,” she explained in the April 2020 issue of InStyle. “But there’s one video where I’m holding her — she was two at the time — and she starts waving at the cameras. She’s pretty special.”

Although she’s done an incredible job keeping Suri out of the spotlight, the mother-daughter certainly still make headlines. With latex gloves on, the pair were pictured rolling a luggage bag and seemingly fleeing New York City amid the coronavirus outbreak, on March 27. A rolling cart stacked with bags was also pictured by the Dawson’s Creek star’s side as she made her way to an SUV, while Suri had their two dogs on leashes. No one and nothing was left behind!

Katie and Suri were also photographed out and about in NYC on March 19. That time, no luggage was present as the mom and daughter duo walked their two dogs in Manhattan’s Central Park. Three days before that, Katie was even seen strolling outside in sweats (that time, without Suri by her side) amid the COVID-19 pandemic.