Suri Cruise Then & Now: See Adorable Transformation Pics Of Katie Holmes & Tom Cruise’s Daughter

Suri Cruise has grown up right before our eyes, and as the newly-minted 14-year-old is embracing her second year as a teenager, we’re taking a look back to see how she’s grown from tiny tot to teen!

We cannot believe it’s been 14 years since Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise welcomed their precious daughter, Suri Cruise, into the world! The teenager turned 14 on April 18 and ever since we’ve been looking back at just how much she has grown up! Suri has always led quite a sheltered life with her look-alike mom, but during candid moments when she’s been out and about, fans couldn’t help but notice just how much the tiny tot was growing up to look like her famous mom!

Ever since Suri was little, she has captivated fans of both Katie and Tom alike. As a toddler, Katie was ready to take her to sporting events and normal family outings like the below picture when the mother-daughter duo attended a Los Angeles Galaxy and Chelsea match during a World Series of Football exhibition soccer game at the Home Depot Center! Suri’s beautiful brown hair mimicked her mom’s, and it was almost like seeing what Katie may have looked like when she was a little girl!

Of course, that bond with her famous parents has been quite steadfast. Suri has been photographed out and about with both Tom and Katie as she’s grown up! When she was no more than four-years-old, Suri was carried into Super Bowl XLIV at Sun Life Stadium in Miami Gardens on February 7, 2010! Cradled in her dad’s arms, Suri looked so excited to be seeing the roaring crowds, raving fans, and all the bright lights the stadium had to offer! It was such a fun family moment. But after Katie’s 2012 divorce from Tom, Suri started spending a lot of time with her stunning mom.

And letting her daughter grow up in NYC was anything but easy. “We were followed a lot when [Suri] was little. I just wanted her outside, so I would walk her around to find parks at, like, six in the morning when nobody would see us,” Katie shared in an April 2020 interview. “But there’s one video where I’m holding her — she was two at the time — and she starts waving at the cameras. She’s pretty special.” And now, Suri is taking NYC by storm!

But there is so much more to see from Suri’s time growing up in the public eye! To see more images, check out the gallery above!