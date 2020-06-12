Katie Holmes & Mini-Me Daughter Suri Cruise, 14, Step Out For Smoothies In Pretty Summer Dresses

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise made the sweetest pair in boho dresses, fit for a day spent at a summer cabin — or in their case, to sip on smoothies in SoHo.

Katie Holmes, 41, and her look-alike daughter Suri Cruise, 14, proved once again that they’re the most fashionable mother-daughter duo out there. The practical twins looked like a walking Free People campaign to go on a smoothie run in the stylish district of SoHo in New York on Friday, June 12! Both wore feminine, boho-chic summer dresses; Katie in a white tea dress with puffy sleeves and gold buttons, and her daughter in a baby blue frock with white lace detailing.

Although their dresses were unique from one another’s, Katie and Suri still had a twinning moment with matching baby blue face masks with bumblebees. Their other accessories were just as stylish! Katie topped off her look with sandals and a woven bucket bag, affixed with a black ribbon, and both wore dainty necklaces.

The pair looked like they could’ve been spending the day in the idyllic summer retreat of Capeside, the fictional Massachusetts town that Katie’s character Joey lived in on Dawson’s Creek. It’s amazing to think that the famous drama ended 17 years ago — and that Suri herself is nearly that age now!

Katie and Suri always make a fashionable pair in New York City, but lately, they’ve been forced to limit their outings due to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the city. NYC has the highest reported number of cases in the U.S. (more than 380,000), and so Katie and Suri had to get creative with their fashion while quarantining safely inside their home. So, the pair decided to try out a trend taking over bored fashionistas — DIY tie-dying their clothes! Katie showed off their impressive results in a photo on May 3.

Katie hasn’t been using her Instagram page to show off her outfits as of late, though. Instead, the actress has been taking advantage of her 2.1 million following to call attention to the Black Lives Matter movement after George Floyds’s death on May 25. She encouraged these followers to demand justice for Breonna Taylor, a Black EMT shot in her own apartment by police, and shared a photo of a storefront in her stomping grounds that was covered with the names of even more Black lives that have been lost.