See Pic
Hollywood Life

Katie Holmes & Mini-Me Daughter Suri Cruise, 14, Step Out For Smoothies In Pretty Summer Dresses

Katie Holmes, Suri Cruise
Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com
Katie Holmes and Suri CruiseReception Celebrating a Special New York Screening of "LONG STRANGE TRIP" Hosted by Martin Scorsese and Jane Rosenthal, USA - 07 Jan 2018
EXCLUSIVE: Suri Cruise waves while on top of rock in Central Park in New York City. during coronavirus outbreak, Suri seen with her dog and maybe thinking of her dad Tom CruisePictured: Suri CruiseRef: SPL5157667 190320 EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
New York, NY - Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise are spotted out and about Saturday afternoon. Katie and Suri look happy as they laugh and chat on their mother daughter outing. Pictured: Katie Holmes, Suri Cruise BACKGRID USA 1 FEBRUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN FRANCE, GERMANY, POLAND ** New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Katie Holmes takes her daughter Suri Cruise to visit a friend in Midtown Manhattan and Suri seems more than excited for the occasion! The 13-year-old daughter of actor Tom Cruise and Katie, carries with her Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale." Pictured: Katie Holmes, Suri Cruise BACKGRID USA 14 OCTOBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Skyler2018 / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Evening Writer

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise made the sweetest pair in boho dresses, fit for a day spent at a summer cabin — or in their case, to sip on smoothies in SoHo.

Katie Holmes, 41, and her look-alike daughter Suri Cruise, 14, proved once again that they’re the most fashionable mother-daughter duo out there. The practical twins looked like a walking Free People campaign to go on a smoothie run in the stylish district of SoHo in New York on Friday, June 12! Both wore feminine, boho-chic summer dresses; Katie in a white tea dress with puffy sleeves and gold buttons, and her daughter in a baby blue frock with white lace detailing.

Katie Holmes, Suri Cruise
Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise coordinate in sweet summer dresses while drinking smoothies in New York City’s SoHo district on June 12, 2020. (Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com)

Although their dresses were unique from one another’s, Katie and Suri still had a twinning moment with matching baby blue face masks with bumblebees. Their other accessories were just as stylish! Katie topped off her look with sandals and a woven bucket bag, affixed with a black ribbon, and both wore dainty necklaces.

The pair looked like they could’ve been spending the day in the idyllic summer retreat of Capeside, the fictional Massachusetts town that Katie’s character Joey lived in on Dawson’s Creek. It’s amazing to think that the famous drama ended 17 years ago — and that Suri herself is nearly that age now!

View this post on Instagram

#diytiedye 🦋🦋🦋

A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

Katie and Suri always make a fashionable pair in New York City, but lately, they’ve been forced to limit their outings due to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the city. NYC has the highest reported number of cases in the U.S. (more than 380,000), and so Katie and Suri had to get creative with their fashion while quarantining safely inside their home. So, the pair decided to try out a trend taking over bored fashionistas — DIY tie-dying their clothes! Katie showed off their impressive results in a photo on May 3.

Katie hasn’t been using her Instagram page to show off her outfits as of late, though. Instead, the actress has been taking advantage of her 2.1 million following to call attention to the Black Lives Matter movement after George Floyds’s death on May 25. She encouraged these followers to demand justice for Breonna Taylor, a Black EMT shot in her own apartment by police, and shared a photo of a storefront in her stomping grounds that was covered with the names of even more Black lives that have been lost.