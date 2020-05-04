Katie Holmes, 41, & Daughter Suri, 14, Become DYI Tie-Dye Twins While At Home In Quarantine

Katie Holmes took to Instagram to share an adorable photo that proved she and her daughter Suri are getting creative with colorful and hip ‘do it yourself’ projects while spending time in quarantine together.

Katie Holmes, 41, got into a creative and fun project with her daughter Suri Cruise, 14, while in quarantine on May 3 and she showed it off with a cute photo on Instagram. The actress shared a snapshot that showed her and her mini-me from the shoulders down in tie-dye outfits that they made themselves. Suri wore a pink and white tie-dye shirt dress and Katie wore blue and white tie-dye pants along with a white tank top. “#diytiedye 🦋🦋🦋,” Katie captioned the eye-catching pic.

Before Katie’s latest pic, the proud mom showed off a pic for Suri in honor of her 14th birthday on Apr. 17. The pic showed a sign that read, “Happy Birthday” and she left a sweet message in the caption. “💕Happy Birthday Sweetheart!!!!!!! 💕 I am so blessed to be your mom. May this year be incredible! 💕💕💕💕,” the caption read.

Although Katie tends to keep Suri’s photos private when it comes to social media, she’s not afraid to go out in public with the adorable teen like on a recent outing in Central Park. The two ladies dressed in comfortable-looking coats as they happily walked their dogs around the Big Apple’s landmark and as always, they looked thrilled to be together, which isn’t surprising considering some of the things Katie’s said about being a mom to her pretty girl. “I was happy to become a mom in my 20s,” she told Elle UK fin Dec. 2019. “It’s been nice that our ages fit. How do I put this? Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match. We kind of grew up together.”

It’s always lovely seeing Katie and Suri during their most memorable moments together. We’re happy that they’re staying healthy and active while at home during the coronavirus pandemic.