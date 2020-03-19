Suri Cruise, 13, Looks So Grown Up While Walking Her Dogs With Mom Katie Holmes in NYC

Suri Cruise and Katie Holmes are the cutest mother daughter duo while walking their dogs in Central Park amid the global coronavirus panic.

Katie Holmes, 41, and her mini-me daughter Suri Cruise, 13, took a break from self isolating to walk their dogs in New York City. The mother-daughter duo were snapped in Central Park on March 19 with their two small pups as they got some fresh air amid the international coronavirus outbreak. The young teen rocked beige ugg boots and an oversized army green coat, over a pink top and green and blue shorts. Suri pulled her hair back into two braids as she sat on a large rock in the park with her dog on her lap. Doting mom Katie looked stylish in a white top, worn underneath a white neck scarf and long brown coat. She also donned black pants, and accessorized with white sneakers, a tan handbag, and square-shaped sunglasses as she swept her hair back into a messy top knot.

This isn’t the first time Katie has been spotted out-and-about since the coronavirus panic spread to New York. The actress was running errands in the city on March 16 and embraced a super casual look. She rocked a pair of baggy black Park City Utah sweatpants with a white T-shirt and a fuzzy gray Patagonia zip-up sweatshirt. She topped her look off with a pair of Gucci sneakers and a messy bun. The mom-of-one is often spotted with her mini-me, running errands in The Big Apple or taking their dogs out for a walk — as you can see in the picture below. Too cute!

Katie did an incredible job keeping Suri out of the spotlight while she was growing up, after her high-profile divorce from ex-husband Tom Cruise, 57, made the pair one of the most talked about couples in the world! And while Suri matured, her mom admitted that she felt like she grew up along with her. “I was happy to become a mom in my 20s,” Katie revealed to Elle UK for their December 2019 cover story. “It’s been nice that our ages fit. How do I put this?” she pondered to herself. “Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match. We kind of grew up together.”

Katie and Suri are one of our all-time favorite mother-daughter duos. The down-to-earth pair serve some serious style inspiration, and we can’t believe how much Suri looks more and more like her mom every day. We can’t wait to see more of them in 2020!