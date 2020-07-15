Katie Holmes Proves She’s A Knockout In Black Mini Dress As Hunky Mystery Man Checks Her Out

Katie Holmes looked so stunning walking around NYC in a black mini-dress that one man nearly fell over while turning around to soak in another view of her.

Katie Holmes is literally a head-turner when it comes to how great she’s looking these days. The 41-year-old actress was wearing dark sunglasses and a protective mask, obscuring her famous face while she was out and about in New York on July 15. She wore a plunging little black summery dress that caused one hunky male onlooker to whip his head around and get a better look at Katie. Her outfit was killer and showed off her amazing legs, so no wonder the man wanted to get a second look.

Katie strutted down the street in a short-sleeved black wrap-around tunic with a deep V-neckline. It featured fringe accents around the wrap part of the frock, with what appeared to be a skort bottom with tight shorts underneath the wrap’s skirt. The Batman Begins star’s long, trim legs were accented by the outfit, and she donned comfy black Birkenstock style open toe sandals for her shopping run.

The mother of one used gold accessories to bling up her ensemble. She wore a belt featuring various gold pendants hanging off of it, and several delicate gold chains around her neck. One longer chain featured a crystal pendant, so maybe she was feeling some healing chi from it. She carried her phone in one hand, and a glasses carrier and a small bag of snacks in her other hand.

What was so impressive was that Katie’s incredible look was able to turn heads when her famous face wasn’t even showing. Her beautiful eyes were covered up with large black cat-eye shades, and she donned a black mask with floral coverings on it to help protect against the transmission of COVID-19 while out in public.

While Katie went with an all-black outfit to match her mask, daughter Suri Cruise did the same the day prior with the color pink. The 14-year-old went out to lunch with friends in NYC and donned a flowing pale pink sundress, as she carried a bubblegum pink purse and wore a bright pink face mask. There’s nothing like being fashionable and smart while protecting against the coronavirus.