See Pics
Hollywood Life

Katie Holmes Proves She’s A Knockout In Black Mini Dress As Hunky Mystery Man Checks Her Out

Katie Holmes
MEGA
Katie Holmes attends the 14th annual Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner at Balthazar, in New York 2019 Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner, New York, USA - 29 Apr 2019
Katie Holmes is seen on a hot humid day showing her toned midriff while sporting a colorful face mask as she went shopping in Manhattan's Soho area. 03 Jul 2020 Pictured: Katie Holmes. Photo credit: LRNYC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA686347_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Katie Holmes is seen on a hot humid day showing her toned midriff while sporting a colorful face mask as she went shopping in Manhattan's Soho area. 03 Jul 2020 Pictured: Katie Holmes. Photo credit: LRNYC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA686347_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Katie Holmes almost have a heart attack while run into a fan while in Times Square in New York City, fan was running towars Katie a give a big hug Pictured: Katie Holmes Ref: SPL5118864 270919 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

Katie Holmes looked so stunning walking around NYC in a black mini-dress that one man nearly fell over while turning around to soak in another view of her.

Katie Holmes is literally a head-turner when it comes to how great she’s looking these days. The 41-year-old actress was wearing dark sunglasses and a protective mask, obscuring her famous face while she was out and about in New York on July 15. She wore a plunging little black summery dress that caused one hunky male onlooker to whip his head around and get a better look at Katie. Her outfit was killer and showed off her amazing legs, so no wonder the man wanted to get a second look.

Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes makes heads turn while out shopping in NYC on July 15, 2020. Photo credit: Mega.

Katie strutted down the street in a short-sleeved black wrap-around tunic with a deep V-neckline. It featured fringe accents around the wrap part of the frock, with what appeared to be a skort bottom with tight shorts underneath the wrap’s skirt. The Batman Begins star’s long, trim legs were accented by the outfit, and she donned comfy black Birkenstock style open toe sandals for her shopping run.

Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes looks sexy in a black summer dress while out shopping in Manhattan on July 15, 2020. Photo credit: MEGA.

The mother of one used gold accessories to bling up her ensemble. She wore a belt featuring various gold pendants hanging off of it, and several delicate gold chains around her neck. One longer chain featured a crystal pendant, so maybe she was feeling some healing chi from it.  She carried her phone in one hand, and a glasses carrier and a small bag of snacks in her other hand.

What was so impressive was that Katie’s incredible look was able to turn heads when her famous face wasn’t even showing. Her beautiful eyes were covered up with large black cat-eye shades, and she donned a black mask with floral coverings on it to help protect against the transmission of COVID-19 while out in public.

While Katie went with an all-black outfit to match her mask, daughter Suri Cruise did the same the day prior with the color pink. The 14-year-old went out to lunch with friends in NYC and donned a flowing pale pink sundress, as she carried a bubblegum pink purse and wore a bright pink face mask. There’s nothing like being fashionable and smart while protecting against the coronavirus.