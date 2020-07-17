Suri Cruise has inherited her amazing style sense from fashion icon mom Katie Holmes. They each stepped out in trendy wide-legged pants on separate trips around New York City on July 17.

Like mother, like daughter! Suri Cruise has picked up some fashion tips from her mom Katie Holmes. The independent 14-year-old donned a pair of black wide-legged pants as she stopped by to pick up new glasses from Vint & York Eyewear in NYC’s SoHo on July 17. Suri paired the slacks with a pale pink tank top featuring ruffled fabric around the shoulders. The teen is a huge fan of the color pink. On July 14, Suri wore a soft & flowy pink dress while having lunch with her pals. Both on that occasion and today, Suri was seen wearing her neon pink protective face mask as she walked the streets of NYC.

Suri wore casual white lace-up tennis shoes to keep her feet comfy as she ran errands. But she added a splash of glam with a bright red leather quilted bag slung across her body by a long strap. Katie’s only child wore her brunette locks long and flowing in waves, as she was photographed checking out the box with her new eyewear.

While Suri was rocking her wide-legged pants in SoHo, her 41-year-old mom Katie was nearby in NYC’s Nolita neighborhood wearing the same fashion trend. She wore high-waisted, wide-legged jeans in a faded blue color while out and about. The Miss Meadows star wore nearly identical shoes as Suri, with white lace-up sneakers to hit the pavement in.

Katie went full casual with a white-shirt, going for the classic tee and jeans look. The actress wore a few of the same gold necklaces that she did earlier in the week, when she literally turned heads while going for a walk in a stylish black mini-dress. One chain included a crystal pendant for healing energy, while she added another chain that had a round, gold pendant hanging from it.

Katie could be seen wearing the same black face mask with colorful pink and blue leaf and floral patterns on it that she wore on her July 15 outing in NYC. She also sported the identical large black cat-eye sunglasses, which when combined with the mask covered up nearly all of her famous face. The brunette beauty also kept the same hairstyle, wearing her dark locks pulled into a loose bun atop her head. While Katie still looked stunning, she didn’t have any passers-by whipping their heads around to get a second look at her amazing outfit, like she did on her Wednesday outing.