Katie Holmes was spotted looking pretty in an outfit that showed off her incredible summer style, which was reminiscent of the 1970s, while walking the streets of New York City.

Katie Holmes, 41, was a gorgeous sight to see in the summer air when she went on a shopping trip in the Soho district of New York City in a colorful and fun outfit on July 3. The actress showed off her abs in a bohemian-inspired short-sleeved orange crop top that looked like it came straight out of the 1970s and a pair of blue jeans. She also had her dark locks up in a high bun and wore sunglasses and a face mask with a floral design.

Katie went solo for the shopping outing and carried a tan purse as she walked in white sneakers that appeared to have long untied shoelaces that scraped across the concrete. She seemed relaxed and comfortable during the casual stroll and didn’t pay attention to cameras following her in the moment.

A few weeks before her latest outing, Katie was seen spending quality time with her adorable look-alike daughter Suri, 14. The brunette beauties grabbed some beverages in the Big Apple on June 12 as they walked alongside each other in long flowing summery dresses and matching light blue face masks. Katie wore a white dress and black slip-on shoes while Suri wore a light blue dress with white designs and white sneakers.

Katie and Suri are known for being close and they’re often seen going on strolls in the New York City area, where they live. One of their other headline-making outings included their sweet dogs. They happily walked the pooches on leashes in Central Park in Mar. and wore similar long coats, proving they love donning matching clothes whenever they can.

Suri, whose father is Tom Cruise, 58, has stunned fans with how fast she’s growing up and although she definitely looks like her mom, there’s no doubt that she looks like her dad too! Although the teen doesn’t see him as often as she used to, the resemblance is uncanny, and it’s always great to see her growing up and turning into a lovely young lady!