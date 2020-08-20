Katie Holmes brought back the ’90s with this casual look, adding an oversized gray sweater and fresh white sneakers!

Katie Holmes, 41, stepped out for a stroll in New York City on Wednesday, Aug. 19. The Dawson’s Creek alum was cool and casual in a ’90s inspired faded denim skirt that fell past her knees, adding a cozy gray sweater on top. The heather gray top featured a puffed sleeve and scooped neck for a sweatshirt feel, pairing perfectly with her skirt. She added a simple silver bangle on her right wrist, and completed the look with a pair of classic white leather sneakers.

She kept her brunette locks in a chic high ponytail for the low key walk, keeping her eyes hidden behind a classic pair of black sunglasses. Katie has been regularly wearing her fabric face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19, this time wearing a black version that matched her oversized tote bag on her left arm. Even for a casual outing, Katie never sacrifices style.

The Batman Begins star wasn’t joined by her mini-me daughter Suri Cruise, 14, who is proving to be just as stylish as her gorgeous mom. The pair looked so cute on Aug. 14 when they twinned in summer floral dresses. Suri sported a blue floral maxi dress with a lace-up leather sandal, adding a disposable blue face mask, while Katie opted for a similar frock with a different floral print. The actress once again channeled the ’90s in a denim jacket and the same white sneakers, adding a funky leopard print mask.

Recently, Katie opened up about celebrating Suri’s 14th birthday in quarantine, which included gorgeous handmade decorations! “It was a beautiful moment. This year is a reminder that the simple things are really beautiful. I think when you have less, you are more creative,” Katie said of the April 18 celebration to Entertainment Tonight. “I think when you have less, you’re more creative,” the Ohio native also expressed, confessing that she and and Suri have focused on “being present” during this time. “This lockdown has had a lot of silver linings,” she also said.