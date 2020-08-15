See Pics
Suri Cruise & Katie Holmes Twin In Pretty Summer Sun Dresses In NYC — New Pic

Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Like mother, like daughter! Katie Holmes and her mini-me daughter Suri Cruise stepped out for dinner in NYC looking like absolute twins.

Suri Cruise, 14, and her mom Katie Holmes, 41, are two peas in a pod! The pair have been quarantined in New York City, and are frequently spotted running errands together or dining out. On August 14, the mother-daughter duo stepped out for dinner in Manhattan and twinned in printed maxi dresses. The Dawson’s Creek actress rocked a dark blue dress, which she paired with a denim jacket and white sneakers. Most importantly, she wore a protective face mask in a pretty floral pattern.

She also wore dark shades and allowed her brunette hair to fall effortlessly down her back, much like her teen daughter! Suri, whom Katie shares with ex Tom Cruise, looked just like her mom in a blue floral dress with frills on the shoulders. She wore a white tank top underneath, gold gladiator sandals and a blue medical face mask.

suri
Katie Holmes and her daughter Suri stepped out in New York City. Image: SplashNews

This certainly isn’t the first time the duo have rocked similar outfits. The super independent teen was snapped on July 17 hitting up Vint & York Eyewear in New York’s SoHo neighbourhood, looking very on-trend in a pair of black wide-legged pants. She paired the jeans with a blush pink tank top and a neon pink protective face mask.

While Suri was stunning in the trendy pants, her mom was nearby in the New York neighborhood of Nolita wearing the same style! She donned high-waisted, wide-legged jeans in a light wash blue color while running errands. Although they’ve been followed around by paparazzi a lot during quarantine, Katie is still very private and protective of Suri. In a rare interview with Elle UK in December 2019 she opened up about her little girl.“I was happy to become a mom in my 20s,” she began. “It’s been nice that our ages fit. How do I put this? Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match. We kind of grew up together.”