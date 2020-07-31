Katie Holmes & Daughter Suri Cruise, 14, Step Out With Their Cute Dogs In NYC — See Pics

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise carried their adorable dogs around New York City on July 31. Suri was also seen encouraging people to ‘vote’ while walking her pooches!

Now these are some pampered pooches. Katie Holmes, 41, and her daughter Suri Cruise, 14, carried their two small dogs while taking a walk in New York City on Friday, July 31. Suri, whom Katie shares with her ex-husband Tom Cruise, 58, even lugged around a doggy bed in her other arm! The loving dog owners both had masks on; Katie wore a floral patterned mask with her light olive T-shirt, straight leg jeans and black Birkenstock sandals, while her mini me matched her teal mask with a midi dress in a similar pastel color.

At another point in the day, Suri encouraged people to head to the polls by rocking a “Vote” shirt while walking her two dogs alone (see the photo below). Katie and Suri are often seen taking their dogs out to get fresh air! Right at the beginning of the United States’ COVID-19 pandemic, Katie and Suri were seen braving the virus to walk their dogs (that time on leashes) at Central Park on March 19. The fur babies are family for Katie and Suri; one of them, an adopted chihuahua named Honey, has been with the mom-daughter duo since 2014.

Katie and Suri have been quarantining together in New York City throughout the pandemic, although they did appear to be fleeing the city for a brief getaway at the end of March. Other than that, though, the duo have been photographed out and about on the Big Apple’s sidewalk in stylish summer fits. Katie most recently touted a $1,800 purse from Khaite while roaming the fashionable SoHo district of NYC on July 21.

As you can see, Katie and Suri are making the most of their quarantine! “This lockdown has had a lot of silver linings,” Katie admitted to Entertainment Tonight, in an interview shared on July 29. “I think when you have less, you’re more creative,” she also said, referring to her DIY decorations for Suri’s 14th birthday that fell on April 18. The Dawson’s Creek actress has been indulging her inner artist while spending time indoors!