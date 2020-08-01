Suri Cruise was out running errands! The 14-year-old swung by the groomers to pick up her two adorable dogs after an afternoon of pampering.

Suri Cruise, 14, looks so much like mom Katie Holmes, 41! The teen stepped all on her own to pick up her two dogs from a groomers in New York City on Saturday, Aug. 1. Suri rocked a bohemian inspired outfit, opting for an on-trend pair of light loose fitting jeans and a cute white ruffle top. She kept her brunette hair back in a sleek ponytail, protecting herself with a blue face mask and accessorizing with blue flower earrings, a red-woven handbag and comfortable rubber flip-flops.

Her unique denim bottoms featured red floral embroidery on the front and a sequin racer stripe down the side, matching her vintage-inspired crossbody purse and manicure. Suri clutched onto her black-cased iPhone as she approached the building, also showing off a dainty silver bracelet and thin ring. Katie and Tom Cruise‘s only daughter was later spotted outside the groomers with the two dogs — one in in a blue vest and one in a red — as they happily sported matching new scarves!

The dogs’ afternoon of pampering comes just a day after Suri and her mom Katie were seen out for a walk with their four-legged friends. Hilariously, the duo carried the pups for the July 31 stroll while roaming the streets, with Suri also hanging onto a navy blue dog bed. The teen looked straight off a runway as she rocked a white tank top and silk midi-length skirt, along with patent black leather loafers. For her part, Katie wore sage-green top, loose jeans and a comfortable pair of black Birkenstock-style sandals.

Suri was later spotted stepping out again with her pets, this time with them on leashes! She shared a powerful message with her white t-shirt reading “VOTE” — presumably encouraging people to get out and vote in the Nov. 2020 election — adding a cozy pair of gray sweats and her trusty blue flip-flops.

Recently, Katie opened up about what quarantine has been like for her and Suri. “I will say that this time of quarantine has been such a lesson,” the Dawson’s Creek alum said to The Daily Telegraph. “Just really looking at everything you have and celebrating the simplicity of making dinner and that time together…I’m very blessed,” Katie also said.