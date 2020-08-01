See Pic
Hollywood Life

Suri Cruise, 14, Looks Just Like Mom Katie Holmes As She Picks Her Dogs Up From The Groomer — Pics

Suri Cruise
BACKGRID
New York, NY - Suri Cruise spotted while out picking up her dogs from the groomer on Saturday afternoon. Pictured: Suri Cruise BACKGRID USA 1 AUGUST 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' daughter, Siri Cruise, is joined by a friend for a neighborly stroll through New York City on Monday.Pictured: Siri cruiseBACKGRID USA 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise were spotted taking a walk. after news breaks of her split from Jamie Foxx after been together for 6 years, Katie was looking happy as walking with her daughter Suri.Pictured: Katie Holmes,Suri CruiseRef: SPL5109990 190819 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights View Gallery View Gallery 28 Photos.
Evening/Weekend Editor

Suri Cruise was out running errands! The 14-year-old swung by the groomers to pick up her two adorable dogs after an afternoon of pampering.

Suri Cruise, 14, looks so much like mom Katie Holmes, 41! The teen stepped all on her own to pick up her two dogs from a groomers in New York City on Saturday, Aug. 1. Suri rocked a bohemian inspired outfit, opting for an on-trend pair of light loose fitting jeans and a cute white ruffle top. She kept her brunette hair back in a sleek ponytail, protecting herself with a blue face mask and accessorizing with blue flower earrings, a red-woven handbag and comfortable rubber flip-flops.

Suri Cruise
Suri Cruise is seen stepping out to pick up her two dogs from the groomers. The teen rocked a pair of jeans, white boho-inspired top and red bag for the outing, keeping her hair back in a ponytail. (BACKGRID)

Her unique denim bottoms featured red floral embroidery on the front and a sequin racer stripe down the side, matching her vintage-inspired crossbody purse and manicure. Suri clutched onto her black-cased iPhone as she approached the building, also showing off a dainty silver bracelet and thin ring. Katie and Tom Cruise‘s only daughter was later spotted outside the groomers with the two dogs — one in in a blue vest and one in a red — as they happily sported matching new scarves!

The dogs’ afternoon of pampering comes just a day after Suri and her mom Katie were seen out for a walk with their four-legged friends. Hilariously, the duo carried the pups for the July 31 stroll while roaming the streets, with Suri also hanging onto a navy blue dog bed. The teen looked straight off a runway as she rocked a white tank top and silk midi-length skirt, along with patent black leather loafers. For her part, Katie wore sage-green top, loose jeans and a comfortable pair of black Birkenstock-style sandals.

Suri Cruise
Suri Cruise is see out again with her dogs on Friday, July 31. (BACKGRID)

Suri was later spotted stepping out again with her pets, this time with them on leashes! She shared a powerful message with her white t-shirt reading “VOTE” — presumably encouraging people to get out and vote in the Nov. 2020 election — adding a cozy pair of gray sweats and her trusty blue flip-flops.

Recently, Katie opened up about what quarantine has been like for her and Suri. “I will say that this time of quarantine has been such a lesson,” the Dawson’s Creek alum said to The Daily Telegraph. “Just really looking at everything you have and celebrating the simplicity of making dinner and that time together…I’m very blessed,” Katie also said.